Someone Asked Justin Trudeau's Kid What He Thinks About His Dad Dating Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are officially a couple, and the two have received quite a bit of attention since their relationship became public knowledge. At this point, neither of them have spoken in depth about their reported relationship. However, it would now seem that at least one person within the personal orbit of Trudeau (54) and Perry (41) has shared a few comments. Trudeau’s son was recently asked about his father’s relationship with the pop star, and he shared some honest thoughts.

Xavier Trudeau (18) is Justin's oldest son, who he shares with former wife Sophie Grégoire. Known professionally as Xav, the younger Trudeau is a rising singer and has been establishing his career over the past year. Xav’s musical endeavors came up during his recent appearance on the Can’t Be Censored Podcast (which was posted to YouTube) as did Katy Perry. Xav revealed that Perry had been providing him with helpful “advice” when it came to his music and, as for her relationship with his dad, Xav also said:

She’s super nice. She’s super down to Earth. She’s great. And I think that my dad’s happy, so that’s important.

(Image credit: Can't Be Censored)

While Trudeau didn’t share much about Perry during the interview, it sounds like he’s forged a solid relationship with the “Teenage Dream” performer. I can understand why the pair would seemingly bond over their shared appreciation for music, and it also makes sense as to why Xav wants to soak in any knowledge Perry can provide. On top of all that, though, it’s just sweet to hear that the “Til The Nights Done” singer is just pleased that his father is happy for his dad.

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first romantically linked around July 2025 and, at the time, the Internet had a field day. What many made note of, at the time, was the fact that at that point, Perry had only recently announced that she’d separated from fiancé Orlando Bloom. (Perry and Bloom were together for nine years, and they share 5-year-old daughter, Daisy.) According to insiders, both the pop star and the former prime minister of Canada were quite happy together, even though Perry’s friends were allegedly wary of her getting involved with Trudeau.

Around the time that Trudeau and Perry went viral for grabbing dinner around August 2025, it was alleged that their relationship had run its course. Other reports later dropped, however, with insiders claiming that the pair were still indeed an item. Perry also seemed to suggest that last October when she cheekily responded to a fan who proposed to her during a concert. Trudeau and Perry have also since gone social media official, and the latter just included a photo of herself and her boyfriend in an Instagram carousel this week.

I’d be lying if I said I could’ve predicted that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau would become a couple. Still, who am I to question the two apparently finding happiness and enjoying each other’s company. Of course, after Xav’s apparent endorsement of the relationship, I’d like to hear others who are close to Trudeau and Perry weigh in as well.