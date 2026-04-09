How To Watch The Miniature Wife And Stream The Elizabeth Banks Dramedy From Anywhere

For the past seven years, Elizabeth Banks has been a primetime TV staple as the host of the beloved game show Press Your Luck, but her latest project really puts the “small” in “small screen.” She’s heading up the new genre mash-up series The Miniature Wife, which also co-stars Succession’s Emmy-winning vet Matthew Macfadyen. It’s a show with lots of big ideas for its tiny main character, and you can read on to learn how to watch the new show from anywhere, and to learn more details about the season.

How To Watch The Miniature Wife In The U.S.

(Image credit: NBC/ Comcast)

Produced by Media Res and Elizabeth Banks' own Brownstone Production, The Miniature Wife is debuting on NBCU's streaming service Peacock, starting on Thursday, April 9. All 10 episodes hourlong episodes are available to stream after its debut.

A Peacock subscription is the best way to watch not only The Miniature Wife, but also hundreds of hours of other NBCUniversal TV content, from The Office to Ted to Love Island, as well as hit movies like Wicked for Good and Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Peacock Subscription Plans Plan Type Monthly Price Annual Price Select $7.99/month $79.99/year Premium $10.99/month $109.99/year Premium Plus $16.99/month $169.99/year Apple TV And Peacock Premium Bundle $14.99/month NA Apple TV And Peacock Premium Plus Bundle $19.99/month NA

Currently traveling outside the U.S.? The biggest move you can make to watch The Miniature Wife is to subscribe to a VPN that can allow anyone to connect to their paid-subscription service regardless of their location in the world.

How To Watch The Minature Wife Anywhere

If you're a U.S. citizen who's traveling elsewhere in the world, there's nothing stopping you from streaming The Miniature Wife, as the series is streaming in various spots around the globe.

In Canada, the dramedy is streaming via the platform Crave in Canada.

In the UK, fans can watch the show on SKY TV or through the streaming service NOW.

For those wanting to wach elsewhere. a VPN will aid in aligning viewers with their own subscription service plans.

Watch The Miniature Wife as if you were at home with a VPN

There's nothing minature about the perks you'll get from NordVPN, our choice for the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console, with 24/7 customer support and a 30-day money back guarantee to ensure satisfaction.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN

2. Connect to a server – for those based in the U.S., an American server would be ideal.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access – for The Miniature Wife, head to Peacock.

The Miniature Wife Quick Facts

What Is The Miniature Wife About?

If Honey I Shrunk The Kids was as much about the adult couple's marriage as it was about kids surviving backyard horrors, it might be in the same ballpark as The Miniature Wife. The new series centers on married couple Lindy LIttlejohn, a popular author, and Les LIttlejohn, the creator of a high-tech device that accidentally shrinks LIndy down to a six-inch height.

The power imbalance that already existed between the two is magnified exponentially after the accident, and the show explores how their relationship can survive (assuming it deserves to) under such dire and unique circumstances. The show is based on the short story from author Manuel Gonzales.

The Miniature Wife Cast And Creators

CREATORS: Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner

Elizabeth Banks

Matthew Macfadyen

O-T Fagbenle

Zoe Lister-Jones'

Sian Clifford

Sofia Rosinsky

Ronny Chieng

Aasif Mandvi

Rong Fu

Tricia Black