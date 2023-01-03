What's Coming to Disney+ In January 2023

It's a new year and that means lots of new content on streaming services. Or at least, when it comes to Disney+, it means some high profile new content from major franchises. Disney+ spent most of 2022 going for quality over quantity by providing lots of original content from IP that fans loved, and it looks like 2023 is going to at least start off with this same trend.

But of course, if you're fans of the franchises that will see new content in January, there's little to be frustrated about as there will be plenty to justify your Disney+ subscription. January will see the continuation of the Willow and National Treasure series that ran through December. The month's big new addition will be the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will continue the Clone Wars spinoff series with two episodes hitting on January 4.

Wednesday, January 4

The Boonies (S1)

Locked Up Abroad (S12)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (S2)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)

Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 201 “Spoils of War,” Episode 202 “Ruins of War”

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 5 "Bad Romance"

Willow - Episode 7

Friday, January 6

Strangest Bird Alive

Chasing Waves - All Episodes Streaming

Gina Yei - All Episodes Streaming

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 6 “Frenemies”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 203 "The Solitary Clone"

Willow - Episode 8

Wednesday, January 18

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Night Stalkers (S1)

Secret Life of Predators (S1)

King Shakir Recycle

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 7 “Point of No Return”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 204 “Faster”

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The back side of January doesn't have a lot more than additional episodes of The Bad Batch and National Treasure, but the one thing it does have is huge. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will make its Disney+ debut on January 20. The movie, which found a way forward despite the death of Chadwick Boseman, was a massive hit at the box office, so one assumes there will be lots of fans who want to see it again. And anybody who didn't get a chance to see it will have that opportunity very soon.

Friday, January 20

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ocean’s Breath

Sharkatraz

Wednesday, January 25

Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Hacking the System (S1)

Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)

Mila in the Multiverse

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 8 “Family Tree”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 205 “Entombed”

Friday, January 27

American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy

Exactly what the rest of 2023 will hold for Disney+ is anybody's guess. We know we'll see new shows from Marvel, like a second season of Loki and Secret Invasion and more Star Wars, like a third season of The Mandalorian and Rosario Dawson in Ahsoka.