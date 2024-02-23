What's Going On With Freevee? After Rumors Swirled, Amazon Responds To Reports About Its Shut Down

After Amazon announced that Prime Video would be offering ad-supported tiers, with the ad-free prompting customers to pay more money, some wondered what would happen with its free platform Freevee. Initially known as IMDb TV, Amazon Freevee launched in 2019 before rebranding to its current name in 2022. The platform has offered many streaming movies and shows, for free, of course, while also offering its own content, such as the hit series Jury Duty. Now, after rumors swirled that the platform might be shut down, Amazon responded. Luckily, fans won’t have to worry about Freevee going away any time soon.

Recent reports suggested that Amazon was looking to shut Freevee down after moving into an ad-supported system. While nothing was officially confirmed about the reports, Adweek citing three unidentified sources in their report was still cause for concern. Luckily, Amazon has responded to the rumors and assured Deadline that there is nothing to worry about:

There are no changes to Freevee.

In addition, the streamer stressed that Amazon Freevee will continue to provide both Prime and non-Prime customers with “thousands of hit movies, shows, and originals, all for free.” Since there aren’t many free streaming services out there, Freevee is one of the few that not only has a wide variety of series and films but also stellar original content.

This is good news for those who do not have an Amazon Prime subscription, as they are still able to watch some of their favorite titles, both old and new. Plus, with more being added to the streamer, you never know what could be next. For example, ahead of the final episodes of Magnum P.I. in late 2023, the first four seasons of the action drama dropped on Freevee.

Meanwhile, with confirmation that Freevee is not going anywhere anytime soon, hopefully, Amazon will give news on some original Freevee shows. Most notably, Jury Duty has yet to be renewed for a second season. The mockumentary was released last April, and as of now, there’s no indication that a decision has been made about whether or not there will be another unsuspecting juror thrust into Hollywood.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Freevee has started releasing more and more originals. Just recently, Puppy Love, starring Grant Gustin and Lucy Hale, and EXmas, starring Robbie Amell and Leighton Meester, premiered. There are plenty of others in the works as well, from drama to comedy to unscripted and more.

Hopefully, Freevee will continue to bring free content for years to come, and it's nice to have confirmation that fans won’t have to worry about it going away. There are plenty of shows and movies to watch on Freevee, whether you are an Amazon subscriber or not.