What’s Going On With Road House 2? Lukas Gage Gets Real About Sequel Hopes And How His Comments About Conor McGregor Totally Got 'Twisted'

Lukas Cage sets the record straight on getting beaten up by Conor McGregor.

Lukas Gage in Road House
(Image credit: Prime Video)

There was no small amount of controversy regarding the Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal that came out last year. Director Doug Liman was upset the movie didn’t get a theatrical release, but regardless of whether or not that should have happened, the movie found an audience among those with a Prime Video subscription, to the point that a sequel already has the greenlight.

One person who certainly hopes to appear in the Road House sequel is Lukas Gage. He recently spoke to Variety about the new film, his thoughts on it and why he hopes to appear despite some reports that Conor McGregor beat him to death in the first movie.

Lukas Gage Hopes To Appear In Road House 2

While Road House 2 was announced several months ago, the one thing that’s clear from Lukas Gage’s recent comments is that he doesn’t know anything about the sequel. He certainly hopes to be in it though, and thinks that his return has a pretty decent chance, if only because he survived the first movie. Gage said…

I didn’t die. So I think that there’s hope for me. I loved working with Doug Liman and then obviously to work with Jake Gyllenhaal, someone I grew up just admiring and rehearsing “Donnie Darko” in my room as an 11-year-old and wanting to be him.

Certainly, if Gage’s character had died, then his appearance in the sequel would be much more in doubt. Since the original film never got a sequel it’s difficult to guess where this movie might go with a follow-up. It could return to the location of the original and bring most everybody back, though it could just as easily see Gyllenhaal Dalton go to work somewhere new, leading to an otherwise entirely fresh cast.

Cage Clears Up Comments About Conor McGregor Beating Him Up

The major reason that it seems Lukas Gage might be looking forward to a potential Road House 2 is that he apparently loves roles that allow him to get physical. This is despite comments that he previously made on After Midnight where he indicated McGregor “might have fractured” his back. Gage now says…

I love anything physical I can do. I said something in an interview the other day where I made a joke about Conor McGregor beating me up and the words got a little bit twisted. I loved it. I loved every part of it. I love to think I’m a tough guy and not wear padding and try to rough it, even though I probably shouldn’t, and it was my responsibility. But I love having that element to the character. I love being able to do that training. And I just look like a badass. I do.

Despite maybe getting a little beat up, Gage is ready for a Road House sequel. It’s unclear if Conor McGregor himself will also be back based on comments the former MMA star made when the sequel was announced. He stated that he might not be returning despite the fact that the first movie teased another showdown between his character and that of Gyllenhaal.

The bigger question may be if director Doug Liman will return for Road House 2. Considering the success of the first film, bringing the director back would normally be a no-brainer, but considering the way the director and studio clashed the first time around, that may not be possible.

