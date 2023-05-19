White Men Can't Jump Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

After what seems like years of hearing about it , the remake of the classic basketball movie , White Men Can’t Jump, is finally available to anyone with a Hulu subscription . Much like the original, starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, the new Hulu movie sees Jack Harrow and Sinqua Walls’ characters form an unlikely partnership on and off the court to create the ultimate team dynamic.

After watching the movie, there’s a good chance you’re wondering where you’ve seen all the actors from the White Men Can’t Jump cast before. Though some will seem more familiar than others, we’ve put together a list of all the major stars from the movie and why you should recognize them.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Sinqua Walls (Kamal)

Sinqua Walls co-leads the White Men Can’t Jump cast as Kamal, an incredible yet cash-strapped street hooper who finds a way to end his money troubles, as well as find glory on the blacktop, when he strikes up an unlikely friendship with Jack Harlow's Jeremy.

Prior to landing the role based on Wesley Snipes's Sidney Deane from back in the original movie, Walls appeared on shows like Friday Night Lights, Teen Wolf, and Power, making him instantly recognizable to fans of those series. But if not, then maybe movies like Believe Me, Resort to Love, and Alice will ring a bell or two.

You'll probably soon recognize Walls from another movie, as he's set to appear in Tim Story's upcoming horror comedy, The Blackening.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Jack Harlow (Jeremy)

Much like Woody Harrelson’s Billy Hoyle in Ron Shelton’s original film, Jack Harlow appears in the remake as Jeremy, the unassuming white boy who can not only carry his own weight on the court, he dominates.

Unlike Harrelson, who had plenty of experience on screen thanks to his long-running role on Cheers way back when, the remake is not only Harlow’s first movie, it’s his first acting credit. This isn’t to say Harlow is just a random guy who walked onto a film set, as he is quite a gifted rapper who has found a great deal of success early in his career. Over the years, Harlow has started to show off his comedic chops , which came in handy when he hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2022.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Teyana Taylor (Imani)

Teyana Taylor gives a tremendous performance in her portrayal of Kamal’s girlfriend, Imani, the latest in a long line of appearances for the singer, actress, dancer, and choreographer.

Sticking with her movie appearances, Taylor has popped up in Tyler Perry movies like Madea’s Big Happy Family, the Eddie Murphy-led comedy Coming 2 America, and most recently, A Thousand and One, which saw multi-talented star take on the lead role of a mother who would do anything to be with her son.

Taylor has also been all over TV throughout her career, with the vast majority of her small-screen appearances being on various reality shows and music-centric series where she was a performer. Fans of The Masked Singer will certainly recognize Taylor as the winner of the show’s seventh season .

(Image credit: Hulu)

Laura Harrier (Tatiana)

Next up is Laura Harrier, who is featured throughout the White Men Can’t Jump remake as Jeremy’s girlfriend, Tatiana.

If you’ve recently watched the Spider-Man movies added to Disney+ , then you’ll certainly remember Harrier from her portrayal of Liz Allan in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming (as well as a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that’s not on the service just yet). Outside of her MCU work, Harrier has given commanding performances in movies like BlacKkKlansman, Fahrenheit 451, The Starling, and several others throughout her career.

You might also recognize Harrier from her roles on shows like Hollywood, Calls, and the 2022 Hulu original series , Mike.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Vince Staples (Speedy)

There are numerous supporting characters featured throughout the basketball-centric film, with one of the most prominent and dynamic being the hoopster known as Speedy, who is played by actor, rapper, and singer Vince Staples.

One of the many associates of the Odd Future hip hop collective who have gone on to find a great deal of success in multiple mediums, Staples has remained quite busy and noticeable the past decade-and-a-half. With appearances in movies like Rick Famuyiwa’s 2015 coming-of-age comedy, Dope, the 2018 animated movie MFKZ, and multiple others, Staples has kept the momentum going on the big screen.

Since 2022, Staples has portrayed Maurice on Quinta Brunson’s hit comedy series, Abbott Elementary. Before that, he voiced the titular character on the Adult Swim animated comedy Lazor Wulf. All of this is in addition to his hip hop career, which includes collaborations with the likes of Common, Tyler The Creator, Billie Eillish, and multiple others.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Myles Bullock (Renzo)

Myles Bullock shows up in White Men Can’t Jump as Renzo, Kamal’s long-time friend and fellow hoopster.

If you are a fan of the Hulu Marvel series Runaways, which ran on the streamer for three seasons between 2017 and 2019, then you will probably recognize Bullock from his portrayal of Anthony “AWOL” Wall. If not, there are a few other shows that have featured the actor over the years, including in his recurring role on BMF a couple years back. Bullock has also landed small parts on acclaimed series like S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds, and Dave during that same stretch of time.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Lance Reddick (Benji Allen)

And then there is the late Lance Reddick , who sadly passed away before the world got to see his portrayal of Kamal’s dad, Benji, in the White Men Can’t Jump remake.

One of the most recognizable faces and voices of his era, Reddick made a name for himself on iconic HBO shows like Oz and The Wire in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, and he would only continue his incredible run from there. Shows like Fringe, Bosch, and Netflix’s Resident Evil all featured the actor in major capacities, each allowing him to shine in the process.

Perhaps most notably, however, fans of the John Wick movies will immediately remember Reddick for his portrayal of Charon, one of the franchise’s best characters .

You can see all of these stars and other members of the White Men Can’t Jump cast in action right now. To start planning out your summer blockbuster season, make sure to check out our 2023 movie schedule so you don’t miss a thing on the big screen or on streaming services like Hulu.