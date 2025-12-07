Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’ Demi Says She Was ‘Edited’ To Look Like A Villain, So Will She Return For Season 4?

The stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have now spent three seasons trying to re-establish the sisterhood that originally was the goal of MomTok before all the fame and scandal and reality TV cameras. There is some sisterhood, sure, but you have to dig through a lot of rumors, trash talking and catty social media posts to get there. Following the SLOMW Season 3 reunion that just hit the 2025 TV schedule, Demi Engemann is speaking out about getting the old villain edit, so where does she stand on Season 4?

“Accountability” is a word that gets thrown around a lot on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but it seems Demi Engemann is only willing to shoulder some of the blame for what we saw on the show (streaming with a Hulu subscription), particularly regarding some of the heated confrontations she got into with Jessi Ngatikaura and the other MomTok influencers at business events. Demi told ET:

If anyone was followed on camera, every single person would have villainous moments. Every single person would have moments where they’re like, ‘Cut that out, cut that out.’ Have there been moments where I’ve been snaky? Sure. Have there been moments where I’ve been hypocritical? Yes. But I think people forget that I’m an actual human being. I’m not putting on a Demi villain suit and going and filming, and then taking it off. I’m showing up as me, and then how it’s edited and how it’s portrayed isn’t up to me.

Demi Engemann said the SLOMW editors left out all of her “soft, tender, kind, compassionate, remorseful moments” in order to shape her into the series villain. It probably doesn’t help that Demi was absent for much of Season 3 due to alleged contract issues, as the drama flared between her and the other women. She insists there was a lot that wasn’t shown, saying:

Would I show up to an event where we’re all there and be cordial and kind? Yes, I’ve done that outside of filming and in filming. You only get to see the couple of moments where I pop off at an event, and that’s not the whole of who I am or how I react.

Despite everything, Demi Engemann did attend The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 reunion — she had been absent from the previous postseason gathering — where she ended up in a pretty intense argument with Jen Affleck and her husband, Zac. (Jessi’s pee-drinking accusations weren’t addressed, as the reunion had likely already been filmed by then.)

So where does Demi stand now, with a fourth season set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule? She said:

I think there’s a level to which I consider continuing forward if there was the true me being shown. I would want to just focus on me and my family and the relationships that are thriving. It’s a decision I don’t take lightly. It’s something that I’m really trying to weigh out my options and decide if this is for me. I’ve considered [walking away], for sure.

Well, between her and Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Miranda McWhorter and even future Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul, we’re never sure which of our MomTok stars are going to be taking a break from filming. So we’ll just continue to go with the flow.

All three seasons of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are streaming on Hulu (though I don’t recommend a hyper-binge like I did), as we await a Season 4 update and TFP’s premiere on The Bachelorette at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 22, on ABC.