Rumors Are Swirling About Millie Bobby Brown In The X-Men Movie, And I Know Which Character I’d Like Her To Play

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are a ton of rumors about upcoming Marvel movies, including the developing X-Men flick. Specifically there's chatter about Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown playing a member of the titular team, but there's one mutant in particular I'd like to see her as.

What we know about the MCU's X-Men movie is super limited, but it's expected to star a new cast rather than the stars of the original X-Men films. A recent report by CBM claims Brown is rumored to play a role in the forthcoming project, possibly Rogue, Jean Grey, or Shadowcat. Personally I'm hoping she ends up playing the latter.

Those with a Netflix subscription have spent years watching MBB play a telekinetic and telepath as Eleven/Jane in Stranger Things. And as such, I don't want her to have similar powers if she actually joins the next X-Men flick. Instead, I'd rather see her have Kitty Pryde's phasing abilities, and flex a different type of action muscle.

Funny enough, fans have thought that Millie Bobby Brown would be a great Kitty Pryde/ Shadowcat for a while now. She's got plenty of genre experience, with projects like the Godzilla franchise, The Electric State, and Enola Holmes in addition to her acclaimed tenure as Eleven. And with Stranger Things Season 5 set to be the final installment, her schedule must be freed up to take on another long-standing role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kitty Pryde is a fan favorite character from X-Men, and has appeared in the comics, animated shows, and even live-action. Elliot Page famously played the hero in two of the latter projects, but the character hasn't really gotten to take center stage on the big screen since X-Men: The Last Stand. But we'll just have to wait and see if Millie Bobby Brown is actually cast, and what the lineup of the team will be like in Jake Schreier's developing movie.

Rogue was another rumored character for Brown, and it would be fun to see her flying and using super strength to dispatch enemies (in addition to the character's ability to drain life and powers with skin-to-skin touch). But if she's going to have those other powers, Rogue might need to have a crossover with Captain Marvel.

Of course, this is all just rumors and speculation at this point. Almost nothing is know about the developing X-Men movie, and Millie Bobby Brown doesn't have have any deal with Marvel just yet. But fans are hoping for news about the future of the mutants ASAP.

The X-Men movie is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 5th 2028. In the meantime, the net MCU movie that will be released is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, fans can watch Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things over on Netflix.