Why Diarra from Detroit Is One Of The Best Crime Comedies I've Seen In A While

Crime comedies have been having a moment these last few years. Only Murders in the Building has been a massive hit for Hulu. Poker Face is one of the best shows to watch on Peacock . The other great crime mystery comedies include Based on a True Story, Afterparty, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. Diarra from Detroit adds another superb entry into the mystery dramedy TV show world.

Diarra from Detroit is a BET+ show about a recently divorced school teacher who becomes overly invested in a mystery. She moves back to Detroit and has the perfect first date. Then the man disappears. This leads to a hilarious mystery with so many twists and turns. Diarra from Detroit becomes more addictive with each episode.

The show has gripped me like no other recent mystery crime dramedy.

Warning minor Diarra from Detroit spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

Diarra From Detroit’s Tone Crosses Genres

Diarra from Detroit is mainly a comedy, a really funny one. However, it definitely has dark elements and does drama quite well. The pilot opens with Diarra being robbed but then the robbers recognize her. It takes something as terrifying as a robbery but finds a way to make it funny. The whole main premise is witty and dark. The idea of being ghosted and then becoming so obsessed with it that you stumble upon a major mystery is hilarious. The context of the mystery is most people’s worst nightmare.

Diarra from Detroit excels as a comedy, a mystery, and a drama series. If the themes and storylines were darker, it would also work as a horror TV show. I will always argue that the best TV shows don’t just exist in one genre. They tackle them all, or at least many of them. Comedy is what Diarra from Detroit does best, but its mystery, crime, and dramatic parts work just as well as the comedic elements.

I Don't See Enough Crime Shows With A Black Main Cast

There are many great Black-led TV shows . There are also some great influential Black shows. However, I can’t think of many mystery (comedy or drama) series with a mostly Black cast, especially not in the same style as Diarra from Detroit. I don’t think I can even name that many mystery shows or movies with a Black cast. There are very few of them.

Therefore, it feels refreshing that Diarra from Detroit introduces a crime solver who is Black. She’s also not this idyllic character. Like the female crime solvers before her, such as Veronica Mars, Jessica Fletcher, Olivia Benson, and Charlie Cale, Diarra (Diarra Kilpatrick) is a complicated character with flaws. That’s what makes characters like Diarra so captivating. They’re relatable and heroic because they accomplish extraordinary feats, like solving a major crime, while still being messy, complicated, and relatable. Seeing a Black version of this type of character makes the show even more exciting to watch.

The Series Spotlights Detroit In A Fully Dimensional Way

The setting of Detroit also adds a new dynamic to the genre. Some shows or movies set in Detroit may lean into some of the grittier things about the city. Diarra from Detroit doesn’t shy away from some of the criminal parts of the city but it also highlights a lot of the positive parts.

Community, friendship, and rich history are constant themes in the show. It doesn’t create this utopian look at Detroit but a multifaceted image. It’s not a perfect city but it’s also not only its faults. I think the best TV shows or the best movies set in New York , set in Chicago , set in Los Angeles , and other major cities don’t just give one picture of the city. It shows it all.

Diarra from Detroit lovingly highlights Detroit with all its glory and pitfalls.

Diarra From Detroit Is A Show That Feels Like It’s Having Fun

Some shows just feel like the cast and crew enjoy being on set and doing their jobs. Diarra from Detroit is one of those series. I am sure the show puts in a lot of work, but it doesn’t feel like a show where everyone goes to work miserable. They might, but it doesn’t feel like that. It’s a show that seems like it’s having fun both on-screen and off-screen.

This helps paint the series in a lighthearted way. Yes, some of the topics are heavy, like divorce, struggling to have children, potential murder, and missing children, but the atmosphere of the show gives it this calmness even in the chaos. I really enjoy anxiety-inducing movies and TV shows, but I also like balance. Yes, Diarra herself is a bit of a character who sparks anxiety but the show itself doesn’t necessarily stress me out.

And that’s kind of a miracle because a lot of mystery TV shows can lean into the stress of solving crimes. I mean how can they not with crimes by nature being stressful?

The Center Mystery Sets Up A Unique Premise That’s Also Familiar

There are a lot of fantastic mystery TV shows and movies in the world. I have maybe seen one to ten percent of them. So I can admit that maybe I just haven’t seen enough in this genre, but I don’t recall any TV shows or movies (that are not procedurals) about a child going missing and then it is discovered decades later that they may be still alive. That’s definitely a Lifetime movie premise but I don’t know any TV shows with that concept. After watching Diarra from Detroit, there should be more shows with the idea.

It’s very gripping. This is a unique storyline but it follows most rules of the mystery genre. It continues to build on the center mystery, adds so many twists, makes you unsure of who can be trusted, and just follows the style of great whodunnit TV shows , but retains its style and voice.

It Has Satirical Elements That Dissects The Genre

I wouldn’t classify Diarra from Detroit as a satirical show, but it has elements of it. It has some parts that feel similar to Based on a True Story, another show I really enjoyed . Both series comment on the true crime obsession. Diarra from Detroit Season 1 Episode 3, “The One That Got Away” has some jokes that definitely criticize true crime podcasts.

It works within the true crime genre in how things unfold, jokes about it, and the characters' reaction to the mystery. Diarra from Detroit understands some of the issues with true crime obsession but also mimics some of the best true crime shows . The writing on Diarra from Detroit criticizes and praises the world of true crime.

Diarra from Detroit is one of the best shows that you should be watching. Every episode from the first season is available to watch now, which makes it a great show to binge.