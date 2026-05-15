Why I'm Pretty Sure I Know Who Will Lead Off Campus Season 2
And I'll be upset if I'm wrong.
Major, major, major spoilers for Off Campus are ahead! Read with caution, and stream Season 1 with an Amazon Prime subscription.
I have a feeling Off Campus is going to abandon book order, just like Bridgerton did, and I’m thrilled about it. Now that Hannah and Garrett’s season is over, it’s time to start pondering which of the boys from his house will be the focus of the next season. According to the books, it should be John Logan. However, after watching Season 1, I’m actually convinced Dean and Allie – the subjects of Elle Kennedy’s third novel in this series – will get the book-to-screen adaptation next.
While They Cast Logan’s Love Interest, Amazon Will Not Confirm Who Gets The Next Season
While it’s long been speculated by fans that Dean and Allie could be next, I have a feeling Prime Video is trying to throw us off that scent. Before Season 1 premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, Off Campus announced who would be playing Grace, Logan’s love interest in his book The Mistake. Take a look:
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Well, now we know that, along with Antonio Cipriano playing Logan, India Fowler will join the cast in Season 2 of the hockey romance as Grace Ivers. So, you’d think: ‘Oh, they’re leading the next season, because they’re the focus of book two,’ right? Wrong. When this news came out, Amazon “would not confirm,” per Deadline, that they were leading the sophomore season.
So, it’s up in the air, and based on what happened in Season 1, I’ll be shocked if Off Campus doesn’t give Dean and Allie Season 2.
Off Campus Season 1 Already Covered So Much Of Dean And Allie’s Book
When it was revealed in Episode 5 that Dean and Allie were together, I literally (and I’m not exaggerating) screamed. That’s because the New York trip at Thanksgiving happens about 60% into their book, The Score, and after they’ve been hooking up for a while.
Then, in Episode 6, we get a massive flashback that shows us what Dean and Allie had been up to while we were spending time with Hannah and Garrett. This included Dean telling Allie to call him when she broke up with Sean, and it indeed saw Allie calling Dean when that breakup happened.
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They proceeded to hook up (which is what happens in the book), and their fling commenced. To be blunt, this one episode covered a lot of their novel, and even included multiple sex scenes and the iconic bathtub moment. However, they still have a lot of story left, and it felt like the groundwork for a season led by Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla’s characters.
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Season 1 Ended On A Cliffhanger Involving Allie And Dean
Now, Bridgerton’s season endings tend to foreshadow the next lead, but not in the most obvious way. Meanwhile, Off Campus slapped us right in the face with a cliffhanger directly related to Dean and Allie.
While Hannah and Garrett got their happy ending, Dean and Allie’s drama turned up thanks to the introduction of Hunter Davenport. In the final seconds of the season, it was revealed that the guy Allie hooked up with during her break from Dean was his biggest rival and potentially worst enemy, Hunter Davenport. Now, not only will Dean have to deal with him being on his team, but he’ll also have to reckon with the fact that he hooked up with the girl he likes.
It was big drama to end the season on, and I think it’d be ridiculous if Season 2 didn’t pick up right where it left off. We are right in the middle of Dean and Allie’s story, with the juiciest parts of their book yet to be adapted. Plus, with the introduction of Hunter, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
So, to me, it makes no sense for Logan and Grace to be next. I can’t see them stretching Dean and Allie’s story across three seasons like that. Therefore, I’m fully convinced we’re getting their season next, and if I’m wrong, I’ll be upset.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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