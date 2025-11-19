Jenna Ortega Reveals What She Wants From Wednesday Season 3 (And She’s So Right)

When it comes to highly aniticipated upcoming Netflix shows, there's no doubt Stranger Things Season 5 will keep everyone's minds flayed until the 2026 TV schedule kicks off. But when that's all done, fans can start fully looking foward to the Season 3 return of another disaster-thwarting horror-friendly teen: Wednesday Addams. For all that audiences have hopes and dreams about what's to come, star Jenna Ortega has her own narrative-based desires to follow up on Season 2's wild ending.

One of the most binge-worthy shows on Netflix, Wednesday was renewed for Season 3 back in July, with the caveat that viewers. will likely be waiting ages for it to arrive, given how long it takes to put these episodes together. The glass-half-full perspective there is that co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar presumably have enough time and wherewithal to give Jenna Ortega's suggestion a proper amount of consideration, because I fully agree with her take.

Ortega spoke with the good folks at GamesRadar+ and shared her biggest hopes for the new season, saying:

I would like them [Morticia and Wednesday] to stop arguing and team up. We’d just been talking about women banding together, and you see that a bit in the final episode, or episodes. I think we should lean into that. It’s really exciting and refreshing to see women displayed that way.

Huzzah! Just over a week before those statements went live, Ortega reunited with her TV parents Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán for a Netflix event, and it further proved how much better life is when the three of these celebs are having fun around each other, which isn't really the case in Wednesday proper, where a distinct imbalance hinders the mother-daughter relationship from blossoming. (Or deblossoming, as it were.)

To Ortega's point, the back half of Season 2 put Morticia and Wednesday on more of the same page, thanks in part to the late Weems re-entering the story. (But not re-interring, amirite?) And hopefully they can build on that shared ground as opposed to finding new ways to spread the rift.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jenna Ortega also addressed a well-established character point that hasn't come up that much, and I legitimately think Season 2 suffered from it. As she put it:

I think it’s important to see Wednesday deal with the darker side of herself a little bit, too – but also never taking things too seriously. And I would like to see more death attempts between her and Pugsley. She doesn’t try to kill him enough! I want to see stuff like that.

As much as I thought I would like Wednesday giving Pugsley a bigger storyline in Season 2, the character was far too vulnerable and sensitive to everything involving his zombie pet, as if he was a normal teenage boy and not someone who grew up living in constant danger of his older sister. Other versions of Pugsley would have been just fine getting electrocuted, but not this one. So if that can be blamed on Wednesday not trying to kill him enough, let's right that ship!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well, I'm all about Wednesday going darker, so long as the writers remember that "dark" doesn't just mean "surly and disagreeable." There are plenty of ways for her to be apathetic to others while still taking pleasure in her own life. But I won't be the person to go up and ask Wednesday to smile more. Never that.

Wednesday Season 3 is in development, with 2027 as a likely window of release. The first two seasons can be streamed in full via Netflix subscription.