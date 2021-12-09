Kristen Bell's New Netflix Show Reveals First Trailer And Possibly The Worst Title Change In TV History

Kristen Bell has been all over TV over the last couple of decades and her new show may just be the greatest and also worst thing she’s been in. Netflix has released the first trailer for a new dramedy that has a new name and it’s… wait for it… The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

The trailer for the series features Kristen Bell’s Anna, who does the same thing every day. After a new neighbor (played by Tom Riley) moves in with his daughter (played by Samsara Yett) across the street, things start to look up, until she witnesses a gruesome murder. The series was originally titled The Woman In The House, which was definitely a better title. Take a look at the trailer:

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is set to premiere on Friday, January 28, 2022. It also stars Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, Tom Riley and Benjamin Levy Aguilar. Kristen Bell, Will Ferry, Jessica Eibaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions executive produce the series.

Despite what looks like a pretty chilling and dramatic premise without much room for laughter in the trailer, Kristen Bell's upcoming show is billed as a comedy as well as a drama and mystery series. She has experience in all of those genres on the small screen already thanks to Veronica Mars and later The Good Place.

In a fun twist, she also has experience playing a character by the name of "Anna," although the pronunciation is different in the Frozen franchise, and it's probably very safe to say that the similarities between these two characters don't extend beyond the name.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window marks Kristen Bell's first lead role in scripted live-action TV since the end of The Good Place in 2020, but she has certainly been keeping busy and doing a lot these days. Aside from the new series with a totally and needlessly long name, the actress has reprised her voice role of the titular Gossip Girl in the HBO Max reboot, which recently dropped the final episodes of the first season.

Earlier this year, AMC Networks announced that Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard joined a new streaming TV show on AMC+. It will definitely be interesting to see what her new Netflix series will be like. Just from the title and trailer alone, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a show to look out for in the new year. Even it's also one that needs an abbreviation for its 14-word title.

While the title of the series could have stayed The Woman in the House, the new and longer title will probably bring in more viewers just because it’ll likely pique interest. Don’t miss Kristen Bell in Netflix’s newest drama/comedy, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, when it drops on the streamer on Friday, January 28, 2022! If you're looking for more options in the new year, check out our 2022 winter and spring premiere schedule.