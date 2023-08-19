Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Latest Netflix Project Is ‘Critical’ For Them At This Point In Their Lives, According To Royal Expert

These days, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pretty much permanent fixtures in headlines around the world. After relocating to the United States and announcing they would be pursuing professional ventures outside of the British royal family, they have navigated an uncertain future under a bright spotlight. Now, they’re getting ready to launch a new Netflix project – and, according to royal experts, it may end up becoming a critical turning point in their lives.

Anyone with an internet connection and a Netflix subscription probably knows that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a lot of information about their lives over the past couple of years. Projects like Harry & Meghan and Spare have helped them tell their story on their own terms, but they also made them more vulnerable to their critics. Still, they’ve forged ahead, and will soon be releasing the docuseries Heart of Invictus, a new Netflix show about the Invictus Games. Some royal watchers can’t help but wonder how the new series will impact public perception of Harry and Meghan – and some experts are already weighing in. Speaking to The Mirror , PR director Kieran Elsby mused on Harry and Meghan’s future, saying:

Harry and Meghan are in a new chapter of their lives, distancing themselves from their former roles as senior members of the Royal Family.

Elsby went on to explain why this period in the couple’s lives is so important in terms of shaping their futures:

It is critical that the public reception of ‘Heart of Invictus’ enhances their public image in a positive light. If as expected the documentary focuses around the Invictus Games, as a whole they will avoid creating any new royal dramas. That in itself is a wise strategy. By staying firm to their involvement in the games it will project an uplifting and positive message, Harry and Meghan can effectively begin a constructive narrative. This approach allows them to foster an atmosphere of unity and optimism and may be the start of a great tactical switch.

Since they announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family in 2020, Markle and Prince Harry have been the subject of significant scrutiny by everyone from the paparazzi to people online – they even quit their personal social media accounts in 2021. Their Netflix deal has provided them a rare outlet to share their perspectives on the world and on their lives. Heart of Invictus could certainly help show a new side of the couple to people who may have formed their opinions about them from headlines about the royal family.

That opportunity does create a certain amount of pressure. While Harry and Meghan have worked to create a life for themselves in California, they have hit some setbacks. There’s been endless commentary surrounding their relationship with the Royal Family, particularly during King Charles’ coronation earlier this year. Along with that, Markle parted ways with Spotify following a lucrative deal with the streaming platform. And some fan reviews of their extremely popular Harry & Meghan Netflix series were brutal.

Amidst all the outside noise, it must be difficult for the couple to figure out their best path forward. So beyond just trying to reframe their public image, focusing on something like the Invictus Games, which has long been a priority for Harry, seems like a great option to help them move forward. Heart of Invictus hits Netflix on August 30.