There's A Wild Instagram Post Claiming Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged And Dad Ed Kelce Had A Funny Response

There have been some pretty unbelievable claims about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship , but this one might take the cake. Marriage rumors have rolled around , and we’ve heard murmurs that getting engaged was possible, however, the union being part of a plan to “give birth to the antichrist” is a new one. So, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs star’s dad, Ed Kelce, had a funny response to this ridiculous claim.

On Instagram, @ifintersectionalfeminism posted an edited photo of the singer and football player with text that read:

A televangelist from Arkansas claims Satan is engineering Taylor Swift’s marriage to Travis Kelce so she can give birth to the antichrist and launch the apocalyptic thousand-year war against Christ. Must she do everything? And during a world tour?

The claim had no source and the televangelist was unnamed. Also, obviously, this is an outlandish conspiracy theory, and the caption reiterated that as it featured a facepalm emoji that also mentioned claims about how the “eclipse” would “bring the rapture,” which didn’t happen.

While I’d never expect the couple or those close to them to respond to crazy claims like this, Ed Kelce decided to get in on the conversation. That’s right, the NFL star’s dad had to leave a funny comment on this wild post, and it’s great. He wrote:

That’s my boy!

We love a good sense of humor, and it seems like Ed Kelce has just that. I’m sure seeing conspiracies and rumors like this can be tiring and annoying, and it’s been reported that the Kelce family finds all the attention Travis gets overwhelming at times. However, the father of the three-time Super Bowl champ took all this in stride with that funny comment. Fans loved it too as the replies below his words read:

ED WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE 😂 -vanessa.k1984

im giggling. Youre the best. Be my dad. Mines broken. -lisaaaburt

love it 😂-nature.luuver

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Papa Kelce... The GOAT🤭 -moonlight.fascinations

this just made me laugh so hard… you are the best!😂 -malibumaria

😂😂😂👏👏👏 that’s support right there -_rebeccajade_

What a legend!!!!!!😂 -ayo_488

It was an excellent comment, and I think all the cry-laughing emojis are warranted.

Now, let’s take a moment to talk about what is actually factual, which is what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have coming up. As of right now, we know they’re hanging out together in their off time . Swift is rehearsing for her tour, while Kelce is hosting his weekly podcast with his brother, New Heights, and the new show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

On Swift’s list of upcoming projects , the Eras Tour will kick back into high gear soon and the re-release of Reputation is expected to come this year. For Travis, he’ll be back on the football grind soon, and he’ll keep hosting his podcast.

Overall, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be doing great; no, they are not engaged, and the claim above is simply a wild conspiracy that Ed Kelce made fun of.