How Much Does One Night Of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Make? The Reported Number Is Staggering

I don’t think anyone has really doubted the assumption that the Eras Tour makes a lot of money. Time after time, for over a year, Taylor Swift has played her concert to tens of thousands of people in sold-out arenas. I expect it to make a boatload. However, it’s hard to fathom exactly how much this show makes. Well, now a new and updated number has been revealed, and it’s staggering.

It’s been widely reported that as Taylor Swift releases more work and keeps traveling with her show, the Eras Tour continues to break records. According to Variety , Swift’s tour is projected to “approach or even surpass $2 billion” by the time it ends its 20-month run in December, and this comes after it reportedly hit the $1 billion milestone in early 2024. Now, that’s the overall amount, the magazine has also reported the alleged estimate for how much one show makes, and it’s hard to comprehend:

One source close to the production said early in the ‘Eras Tour’ era that her average gross each night is $14 million. Others believe that is a highly conservative estimate, with a possible total that on at least some nights edges closer to $17 million.

Other reports have claimed the pop star makes $13 million a night , but that came out almost exactly a year ago and way before the second half of the Eras Tour started. This new number is not only higher, but considered conservative, which is bonkers.

What’s really wild about this is that when the Eas Tour was announced, it was projected to make a bit over $600 million . Now, this was before the expansive international leg was announced, and at the time, we also didn’t know that the releases of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and The Tortured Poets Department would happen throughout the tour. This is all to say that Swift has managed to maintain her momentum throughout the tour, seemingly only getting more powerful as time goes on.

On top of all that, the number reported above doesn’t account for everything, including the astronomical price of resale tickets and merchandise. Oh, and also, I haven’t even mentioned the box office smash the Eras Tour was during its theatrical release. So, overall, this reported number, and the total amount of money this show will have made when all is said and done will likely be way higher than $14-$17 million per night.

It's also worth noting that the article explains that the number above does not account for “the revenue from any inflated resale tickets.” I’m sure you all remember the infamous Tickmaster fiasco , and how it sent Eras Tour ticket prices skyrocketing. Well, the singer turned off dynamic pricing, and did not participate “in the scalping of her own tickets,” the article noted, so it's not part of the projected earnings.

While Swift’s camp doesn't officially release her numbers, there’s been a lot of speculation and analysis done. Industry experts reportedly believe her tour will make more than $2 billion by the time it closes out, as she continues to put on a show that makes somewhere between $13 and $17 million per night.

Truly, what we’re witnessing here is history. Before the Eras Tour, the highest-grossing tour was Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” which was on the road for three years and made $939.1 million. By the end of Swift’s travels, she will likely double that number due to her consistently selling out show after show after show.

So, you best believe she’s bejeweled all right, because she’s not only killing it on stage, she’s making bank doing it too.