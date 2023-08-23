Wilderness Trailer Debuted 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version),' And Obviously Swifties Had A+ Responses

“There will be no explanation. There will just be reputation,” was a statement Taylor Swift lived by during her Reputation era. Well, that sentiment seems to be manifesting itself again as we look ahead to the potential release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and the fact that, with no warning, the pop star premiered “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)" in the teaser for Prime Video's Wilderness. Obviously, this is big news for Swifties because it's the first time we've heard this version of the song, and, obviously, they had A+ reactions.

How Was ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ Debuted?

“Look What You Made Me Do” is a song all about revenge, and it was partially inspired by Arya Stark and Game of Thrones . So, it makes sense that this anthem would be the soundtrack to a show all about what happens after Liv (Jenna Coleman) finds out her partner Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) betrayed her, and she’s driven to the point of revenge.

Over the course of the series, Liv and Will go on a road trip from the Grand Canyon up to the Yosemite, and their trip ends in Las Vegas. As the synopsis states, Will sees this as “a chance to make amends.” However, for Liv “it’s a very different prospect – a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place for revenge.” So, basically, “Look What You Made Me Do” is the ideal song to communicate the overall tone of the show, and why Liv feels the need to get revenge.

Swifties Are Freaking Out Over ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’

Obviously, the Swifties lost it when they got their first peek at the hit song off of Reputation (Taylor’s Version). They were screaming. They were crying. And I think it’s safe to say they’re ready for Wilderness, because many posted about their excitement for not only the song but this thriller as well. Take @viciousloverr for example, who posted:

OMG!! JENNA COLEMAN, ASHLEY BENSON & OLIVER JACKSON COHEN IN THE SAME SERIES. AND LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO TAYLOR’S VERSION! HOW AM I GOING YO SURVIVE 😭 #WildernessAugust 23, 2023 See more

Over on Instagram the comments also popped off, as fans commented things like this:

IT'S TAYLOR'S VERSION BABYYYYYYYYY taylahschild

Many fans also pointed out how our first snippet of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” premiered on The Summer I Turned Pretty recently, and they've been loving all these teases through Prime Video shows. I think this fan’s comment gets that point across perfectly:

Prime video SERVING those Reputation TVs💅 delicate in tsitp and now this!!!! tsitp.ts

A fan on Twitter had a similar thought too, as @longIvenini posted:

Amazon, what kind of witchcraft that you keep getting songs from Reputation (Taylor’s Version) longlvenini

Along the same lines on Instagram, other fans made the claim that with so many (Taylor’s Version) songs in their shows, this streamer is officially a certified Taylor Swift fan:

prime video is a swiftie martinavaldesv

Some other incredible comments about the use of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” include:

there will be no explanation 😱🐍 -raffimsyarif

(TAYLORS VERSION) screaming, crying, throwing up. punch me in the face -thatgirlhayley

Prime Video collecting the taylor's versions like its nothing😍 -anatearsricochet

prime is slaying so hard with rep tv -cris13.jpg

While 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is up next on Swift’s list of upcoming projects , these teases have me hoping Reputation (Taylor’s Version) might not be far behind it. She loves an Easter egg, and it seems like Wilderness and our first look at “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)" might be one. Also, the song fits so perfectly with the new Prime Video show, it also totally makes sense that the “Getaway Car” singer would want her song as the soundtrack to it.