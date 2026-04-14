Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Lifestyle Costs A Pretty Penny, But Could They Return To The UK?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made some major business moves in recent years. Chief among those would be their five-year partnership with Netflix, and that was signed shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step back from their positions as working royals. The pair don’t have that same kind of relationship with the streamer anymore and, all the while, they allegedly have a pricey way of life to keep up. At the same, there’s the question of whether the two might leave the states and return to the UK.

How Expensive Is Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Lifestyle?

A recent report lays out claims in regard to just how much money the Duke and Duchess must shell out per year to maintain their household. Emily Andrews of Woman & Home calculated the costs and, in her estimation, Markle and Harry reportedly £4-5 million per. In terms of USD, that sum equates to somewhere between $5 million and little more than $6 million. It’s worth mentioning that the royals currently live in a mansion in Montecito, California and also have a staff consisting of a security detail and other employees.

This report comes after the end of a few of Markle and Prince Harry’s professional partnerships, specifically those with Netflix. It was in 2020 that the couple signed that multi-year media deal with the mega-streamer, and that partnership yielded several projects, including the much-discussed Harry & Meghan docuseries in 2022. Subsequent projects didn’t receive as much buzz, however, including the criticized lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

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It was that reported lack of public interest as well as changing business dynamics and more that reportedly prompted Netflix not to renew its exclusive partnership with Markle and Harry’s Archewell Productions and settle on a more general first-look deal instead. That decision reportedly cost the streamer a lot of money and, more recently, the company also dropped Markle’s jam brand, As Ever. Per insiders, the mood at the streaming giant is that the partnership between both sides is essentially done.

Questions remain regarding what the royals might do next. As of late, though, there have been reports regarding the prospect of Markle returning to acting. Markle – who stepped away from acting eight years ago following her engagement – even recently filmed a cameo for the MGM film Close Personal Friends. Also, both Markle and her husband have been taking on speaking engagements, and it’s believed that could be an indicator of their future.

Could Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Actually Move Back To The UK?

The notion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving back to the United Kingdom doesn’t seem too far-fetched to some analysts right now. However, that seems to be far from a certainty at this point. However, at the very least, insiders claim that, at the very least, a trip to the UK may be in the cards for the couple. They’re about to embark upon speaking engagements in Australia, and a source alleges that the couple are using that as a way to test the waters for a tour in the UK. They explain to The Sun:

It is a significant joint tour and could prove to be a blueprint for future tours together of this type.

Markle and Harry returning to the UK in any form would be significant, especially given the familial drama that has surrounded them and the British Royal Family as a whole in recent years. As for whether or not they would move personally, it’s possible it could cut down some financial costs for them. Plus, it’s also been alleged that the pair have dropped out of their neighbors’ good graces in California due to the consistent buzz that surrounds them. Of course, all of this can only be taken with a grain of salt for now.