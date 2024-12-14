Will Smith Jokes He Doesn't 'Even Like Baby Oil' While Distancing Himself From All Those Diddy Freak Off Memes

The legal woes of embattled mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs continue, as the rapper is facing various lawsuits and federal charges. Currently behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, Combs is set to go to trial in 2025. All the while, a number of Diddy’s famous friends have remained mum on his circumstances. Some A-listers are also being accused of having taken part in the rapper’s reported freak off parties. Will Smith just distanced himself from the barbs and memes, even musing that he doesn’t “even like baby oil.”

As of late, the Oscar winner has been the subject of rumors that have been making the rounds across social media. Memes have specifically been surfacing, with the posts suggesting close ties between the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and the Sean John founder. The 56-year-old I Am Legend star recently performed his new song, “Tantrum,” at the Observatory North Park theater in San Diego. It was there that he also addressed the Diddy memes, which he admitted to be somewhat “funny,” and sought to set the record straight:

But the world we're in right now, it's really hard for y'all to discern what's real and what's true, you know? I've been seeing y'all's memes and stuff. You be making memes. I see the memes. Some of that stuff's funny. But I haven't addressed any of this publicly, but I just wanna say this very clearly: I don't have shit to do with Puffy, so y'all can stop all them memes. You can stop all of that bullshit. I ain’t been nowhere near no damn freak off. Listen, I do enough of my own shit. Don’t be putting me in other people’s bullshit. Whenever y’all hear it, if somebody say that, it’s a damn lie.

Will Smith didn’t stop there, either. In the footage obtained by TMZ , he further punctuated his point by making the aforementioned joke referencing the 1,000 bottles of lubricant found at Diddy’s home during the raid earlier this year. Additionally, Smith joked about why he decided to comment on the Puff Daddy-related claims:

I don’t even like baby oil. But, no, having said that publicly – y'all the first time. I usually don't respond to dumbass stuff, because it's so many things. People say so much stuff. But, you know, that one — your memes was doin' too much. Y'all was having me mad.

Per reports, after his famous white parties, P. Diddy would hold the aforementioned freak offs. It was during said events that young women were allegedly coerced into performing sex acts on guests, and those would allegedly be recorded. Some have spoken out about their experiences with the events, including former PR exec Dr. LaJoyce Brookshire. While being interviewed about her experiences, LaJoyce said she stayed on guard during the parties, also noting that her “spidey senses were on high alert.”

At present, the “I'll Be Missing You” performer is facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, arson, racketeering and more. There’s also the matter of Diddy’s lawsuits – many of which are being overseen by attorney Tony Buzbee. Per the suits, purported victims have accused the music and fashion magnate of sex-trafficking, sexual assault and more. One particular case has also seen Diddy accused of raping a 13-year-old in 2000. That case was just refiled, with Jay-Z also being named as a defendant. Since then, Jay has emphatically refuted the allegations and is countersuing.

Another celebrity who’s spoken about Diddy’s issues is Nick Cannon, who had nothing to hide while recalling his early days partying with Diddy. Music industry veteran Ray J also spoke out on the matter , as the “One Wish” singer said that the hip hop community should “hold everybody accountable for what they’ve done.” Yet the star also said that he didn’t “think this is a time to tear anybody down” while also saying artists should “learn from the mistakes and create a roadmap for the future of the industry together, right, and in unity.”

Sean Combs’ sex-trafficking trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025. In the meantime, Combs (who’s been denied bail multiple times) will remain in jail. Aside from that, it’s also hard to say whether other stars might join Will Smith in distancing themselves from any of the developments involving Diddy.