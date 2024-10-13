As P. Diddy’s Famous Friends Remain Quiet About His Legal Situation, Nick Cannon Gets Honest About Partying With Him As A Teen: ‘I Live My Truth’
Not afraid to talk.
P. Diddy has been infamous for his parties for decades. His lifestyle has led to artists like Kesha and Joe Jonas dropping his name in songs, and even Kelly Ripa wanted to party with the rapper, as she once said on her morning show. However, now that Sean “Diddy” Combs is in prison awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and more, many of his celebrity friends are staying pretty quiet about their connections to him. Not Nick Cannon, though. The actor spoke out about his own experiences, which included attending the parties as a teenager.
Nick Cannon was a guest on The Breakfast Club on October 11, and the subject of P. Diddy came up as they spoke about the latest developments in his legal case. After Charlamagne tha God denied ever attending a Diddy party or Bad Boy event, the Masked Singer host proceeded to admit that he had, and he’d “even been at one when I was a kid, like 16, 17.” Cannon continued:
Parties and events hosted by P. Diddy have come under intense scrutiny lately after Sean Combs was arrested. Authorities revealed they had found over 1,000 bottles of lubricant when his homes were raided earlier this year, and there have been reports of people allegedly being coerced into sexual situations that were filmed and being plied with drugs and alcohol for the so-called Freak Offs that would reportedly sometimes last for days.
Nick Cannon didn’t offer details as to what he saw at the parties he attended, but he seemed unwilling to pretend that Diddy parties weren’t the place to be in past decades. He also offered a theory for why he’s OK talking about it when everyone else seems to be clamming up. He said:
The Drumline star went on to say that he was always sober at the parties and had never been drunk or done drugs in his life. He also pointed out that not every event Diddy hosted was one of his now-infamous sex parties. Cannon said:
Nick Cannon may not be afraid to discuss P. Diddy, but several others in the entertainment industry don’t seem willing to touch that topic. Kevin Hart appeared to try to distance himself from the music mogul by sidestepping questions regarding the baby oil confiscated from Diddy’s residences. Ashton Kutcher’s past comments regarding “a lot of things I can’t tell” have also resurfaced.
With Sean Combs’ trial not set to begin until 2025, his legal team has appealed multiple times for him to be released until then. So far, however, those requests have been denied. We’ll have to wait to see what happens and if anyone else speaks up about their own experiences in the meantime.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.