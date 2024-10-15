Diddy’s Legal Team Responds To New Lawsuits And Accusations Made Against The Rapper

After Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ arrest in September, he remains incarcerated and his legal issues are in flux. The 54-year-old music and fashion mogul, who’s been denied bail , has been hit with numerous lawsuits and is also facing multiple charges. And, earlier this week, several new lawsuits were formally filed against Combs, which pertain to alleged instances of rape and sexual assault. Throughout this time, Diddy’s lawyers have been speaking on his behalf and, in the aftermath of these latest suits and allegations, the star’s legal team issued a response.

Multiple People Make Claims Against P. Diddy Via Lawsuits

The new wave of civil lawsuits were filed on Monday in New York and mark the first of the suits from 120 purported victims, which were revealed by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee weeks ago. Per legal documents, these latest complaints are coming from two unnamed women and four unidentified men. The Mirror US reports that the alleged incidents took place between 1995 and 2021. Among them is an account from a male victim, who claims P. Diddy and others drugged and raped him while he attended a party in 2021.

One of the other men, who claimed to have worked as a security guard at one of Sean Combs’ parties claimed to have been presented with a “laced drink with drugs including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy” before supposedly being sexually assaulted in a van. Another man claimed to have been assaulted by Combs in 2008 while at a Macy’s department store. The fourth male asserted that when he was 16 years old in 1998, he attended one of Combs’ parties and was made to expose his genitals before groped by him amid the event.

As for the female accusers, one alleged that when she was 19, the Grammy winner “fondled, molested, and ultimately raped her” at a hotel in 2004. The other woman said Puff Daddy “violently struck her, slamming her head against the wall and causing her to fall to the floor” while they were at an event for Biggie Smalls. From there, it’s claimed that the rapper “lifted her dress and raped her vaginally while she lay helpless on the floor.” It was sometime after all six of these suits were filed that the music industry legend’s attorney spoke out.

How Sean Combs’ Legal Team Responded To The Allegations

P. Diddy’s team of lawyers responded to the latest lawsuits shortly after Tony Buzbee held a press conference. In a joint statement shared with Deadline , they denied the allegations their client is facing and expressed optimism that their “facts” will ring true in court:

The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.

After Sean Combs was arrested, a 14-page indictment was made public and included an outline of charges against him. The “Coming Home” performer is currently facing charges of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering and more. Combs’ arrest came months after his homes were raided as part of a federal investigation involving sex trafficking. At the time, it was reported that documents and electronic devices were seized and, more recently, it was revealed that 1,000 bottles of lubricant were found as well. One of Combs’ lawyers, Marc Agnifilo, addressed the lubricant , opining that the number might not be accurate.

P. Diddy is currently confined to Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he’ll continue to await trial. Said case has been scheduled to start in May 2025. In the interim, it’s unclear as to what will happen with these six new lawsuits as well as the other batch that make up the 120 civil suits.