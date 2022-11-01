Would Hocus Pocus’ Max Do A Threequel With Bette Midler? Here’s What He Thinks

While Hocus Pocus 2 brought back the Sanderson Sisters after 29 years , notably the kids, Max, Dani and Allison, along with Thackery Binx the cat, were not in the long-awaited sequel. Now, following Hocus Pocus 2's successful release on Disney+ some of the OG cast has weighed in on it , and if they would want to be in a threequel. Notably, Omri Katz, who played Max, said he'd love to work with Bette Midler again, but they need to do it sooner than later.

Due to the success of Hocus Pocus 2, I’d imagine it’s not a far-fetched idea to make a third, especially with that ending that leaves the door open for more stories. In an interview with EW , the actors behind Max, Allison and Thackery Binx talked about the movie. When asked about a potential thrid installment, they all said they’d be down, but Katz, the actor behind Max, said they can’t wait another 29 years for it to happen.

I'd be 100 percent down to do it ... I haven't read [the book sequel], but who's to say there has to be continuity in terms of the story? You can create any story. If they were to take the book and turn it into a screenplay, it doesn't have to be the witches coming back, they can do whatever they want, and people will be stoked to see it. The witches are 30 years older, so we've got to get this done sooner than later. We can't wait another 30 years. Sorry, it's the truth! I'm sure Bette does not want to be doing this at age 98.

He makes a valid point, Midler is currently 76 years old, and if they waited 30 years she would be 106. While she’s still dancing like a queen, and I imagine she’ll be doing so for a long while, I doubt she’ll be able to sing, dance, cackle and ride her broom in 2052 while she's in her early 100s.

Personally, I do hope if there were to be a threequel we’d get the original kids, but all grown up, the new gals from the sequel, along with the Sanderson sisters back in Salem for one big adventure. We learned that Thora Birch, who played Dani, was originally supposed to be in the sequel, however, she had some scheduling conflicts.

However, based on Katz and the other OG actors positively reacting to the sequel, I feel like it’s likely they’d say yes to a threequel. Along with Katz, Jason Marsden, who voiced Binx, said “absolutely” when asked about the topic. Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison noted that all the attention around the movies has made her reminisce on the first movie and that her “fondness keeps growing” for the films. She also noted that Midler “has the best time,” and said even if she’s “98” the actress would be down to reprise her epic role as the leader of the sistahs.