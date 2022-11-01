Would Hocus Pocus’ Max Do A Threequel With Bette Midler? Here’s What He Thinks
Would some of the OG cast come back for a third installment of Hocus Pocus.
While Hocus Pocus 2 brought back the Sanderson Sisters after 29 years, notably the kids, Max, Dani and Allison, along with Thackery Binx the cat, were not in the long-awaited sequel. Now, following Hocus Pocus 2's successful release on Disney+ some of the OG cast has weighed in on it, and if they would want to be in a threequel. Notably, Omri Katz, who played Max, said he'd love to work with Bette Midler again, but they need to do it sooner than later.
Due to the success of Hocus Pocus 2, I’d imagine it’s not a far-fetched idea to make a third, especially with that ending that leaves the door open for more stories. In an interview with EW, the actors behind Max, Allison and Thackery Binx talked about the movie. When asked about a potential thrid installment, they all said they’d be down, but Katz, the actor behind Max, said they can’t wait another 29 years for it to happen.
He makes a valid point, Midler is currently 76 years old, and if they waited 30 years she would be 106. While she’s still dancing like a queen, and I imagine she’ll be doing so for a long while, I doubt she’ll be able to sing, dance, cackle and ride her broom in 2052 while she's in her early 100s.
Personally, I do hope if there were to be a threequel we’d get the original kids, but all grown up, the new gals from the sequel, along with the Sanderson sisters back in Salem for one big adventure. We learned that Thora Birch, who played Dani, was originally supposed to be in the sequel, however, she had some scheduling conflicts.
However, based on Katz and the other OG actors positively reacting to the sequel, I feel like it’s likely they’d say yes to a threequel. Along with Katz, Jason Marsden, who voiced Binx, said “absolutely” when asked about the topic. Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison noted that all the attention around the movies has made her reminisce on the first movie and that her “fondness keeps growing” for the films. She also noted that Midler “has the best time,” and said even if she’s “98” the actress would be down to reprise her epic role as the leader of the sistahs.
Based on the ending of Hocus Pocus 2, and its success, I think it’s possible we’ll see a threequel, and hopefully, it’ll involve some more of the OG cast. While we wait at least one year and as many as 30 years for a possible threequel, you can watch the 2022 movie schedule hit Hocus Pocus 2, as well as the original Hocus Pocus, with a Disney+ subscription.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.