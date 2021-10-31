WWE's Hacksaw Jim Duggan Gets Positive Update Following Surgery For Prostate Cancer

WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan had fans feeling worried and consolatory after a recent emergency hospitalization led to him public announcing that he’s battling prostate cancer . Duggan had another surgery planned Friday, October 29, and his wife Debra thankfully shared a positive update on how things are going for the former professional wrestler now that he’s in recovery mode.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan’s wife Debra updated fans via his official Instagram page , explaining that his surgery in Charleston went as expected and was a success. The next day, she shared a happy update that explained Duggan had the option to stay another night at the hospital, but decided to recuperate from home in what looks to be a comfy chair instead.

It’s great to see Hacksaw Jim Duggan hanging out at home, especially given how alarming his health situation seemed to be just a week and a half ago. Debra Duggan used the hashtag “get your physical” at the end of the update, reminding fans to monitor their own healtcare, since prostate cancer (among others) doesn't have a lot of early symptoms that would tip sufferers off. In any case, it’s nice to see an update from Duggan sitting at home and not from a hospital bed, flashing his signature thumbs up.

This will be Hacksaw Jim Duggan’s second battle with cancer, as the illness almost cost him his pro wrestling career long ago. Duggan stepped away from the limelight in 1998 following a kidney cancer diagnosis. The wrestler went into treatment and recovered quickly enough that he fought a match at WCW’s Fall Brawl in 1999. In recent years, Duggan has faced other health issues, including a couple of surgeries on his heart to treat AFIB and a serious infection.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan is a notable figure in pro wrestling and has been part of business in various roles since 1979. Many fans will likely remember his runs in the WWE, where he won the first-ever Royal Rumble, and in the WCW, where he held two championship titles. Duggan is most known for carrying a 2x4 of wood to the wrestling ring, usually accompanied by his “USA!” chants and catchphrase-of-sorts “Hooooo!” Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and appeared in one of the first WWE originals on the former WWE Network, the series WWE Legends House. The short-lived project got a lot of attention because of the heated moments between beloved superstars, specifically Duggan and fellow icon Tony Atlas .