‘That’s The Only Two Things We Were Concerned With.’ Charles Barkley Reveals What Won’t Change When Inside The NBA Airs On ESPN

The 2025-2026 NBA season is almost here, which also means Inside the NBA is nearing its debut on ESPN. A lot has been said about the former TNT-housed sports talk show moving to a new network. Much of that discussion has pertained to concerns about the program being changed to align with the programming on its new channel. Fans haven’t been alone, as even series co-host Charles Barkley expressed concerns. Yet, now, Barkley is revealing two key elements within the show that won’t change.

Anyone who’s watched Inside over the years likely knows that the show – which premiered on TNT in 1989 – possesses a specific vibe that sets it apart from other sports programs. Charles Barkley, like co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, is cognizant of what makes the series work so well. While discussing the network shift months ago, Barkley revealed that both he and Johnson were concerned about the show’s timeslot being long enough. But, as Barkley recently explained, that’s not going to be problem:

They said they’re not going to make us throw it to the local affiliates when we’re on ABC, and then they said, when we’re on ESPN, they’re not going to rush us off to go to SportsCenter — which is the only two things we were really concerned with.

So, according to Sir Charles, not only will the series not be rushed off the air to make way for SportsCenter, but it also seems the hosts won’t be beholden to affiliates when they cover games on ABC. Historically, Inside the NBA has run for 50 minutes to an hour late on Thursday nights, though the initial ESPN schedule indicated that the show would run in a 30-minute slot early on. As far as the public knows, that’ll still be the case but possibly not all the time. During his interview with Heavy, Barkley also had this to say:

We always go to 2 in the morning. They said they’re going to give us time, so… I mean, we always do the same thing: we go from 7 to 2 in the morning. We have to do 45 minutes to an hour, which is the best time people love our show. But we were concerned they’re going to be like, no, you gotta go to SportsCenter or you’ve got to leave when we’re on ABC and go to the local affiliates. That’s the only two things we were concerned with.

More on Inside the NBA (Image credit: ESPN) ‘That’s What I Insisted Upon.’ Stephen A. Smith Reveals One Stipulation He Had After Inside The NBA Joined ESPN

The timeslot was a major point of discussion amongst fans, who dreaded the prospect of a shortened show. Also, ESPN notably relies heavily on commercials, which some theorized would have a negative impact on Inside. For his part, sports pundit Bill Simmons even predicted the show would be ruined due to the way Disney’s flagship sports network handles its programming.

Speaking of programming, a comprehensive schedule for Inside was released by ESPN after Charles Barkley discussed what wouldn’t be changing. Although the plan is detailed, it further drives home the point that the show won’t be airing every Thursday as viewers are accustomed to. Previously, Shaq seemingly eased concerns by saying he and his colleagues would continue to film a show once or twice a week on a consistent basis, but that remains to be seen.

I suppose, though, the consolation comes in the form of the promises Charles Barkley made about the affiliates and lack of rush for SportsCenter. Fans will see how it all plays out when Inside the NBA has its two-night premiere on ESPN on October 22 and 23 as part of two NBA doubleheaders amid the 2025 TV schedule.