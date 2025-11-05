Hulu + Live TV Just Extended A Massive Discount As Disney's Battle With YouTube TV Drags On

For the better part of the past week, anyone with a YouTube TV subscription has been missing out on ESPN, ABC, and other Disney-owned channels as the two media giants continue a heated carriage dispute. While the two sides have shown no signs of letting up, one of YouTube TV’s biggest rivals, Hulu + Live TV, has swooped in to pick up some new subscribers by extending a massive discount for anyone wanting to make the jump.

Though anyone who currently has a Hulu subscription can’t take advantage of the offer, new subscribers, as well as those who haven’t had Hulu + Live TV for at least a month, can get the internet-based TV service for $64.99 a month for the next three months before it goes back to the normal price of $89.99 a month. This deal was initially supposed to conclude in late October 2025, but has since been extended through November 18th.

This extended discount not only gives you access to close to 100 live TV channels and the full Hulu library of content, but it also comes with a Disney+ subscription and access to the new ESPN Unlimited app at no additional cost. This news comes a few days after YouTube TV announced a sizable discount of $10 a month for six months to certain subscribers, and it seems like a golden opportunity for Hulu + Live TV to pick up some new viewers as its corporate parent continues to wage war with the provider.

In terms of battles between media companies and cable providers, the ongoing tiff has been quite heated ever since Disney channels went dark on YouTube TV back on October 30, 2025, after the two sides failed to reach a new agreement. With everything from the Keep My Networks sites to ESPN personalities like Scott Van Pelt filming messages to folks with YouTube TV subscriptions, it feels like Disney is trying to get the company to budge.

A few days after the blackout started and customers missed out on some big 2025 TV premieres, Disney requested that YouTube TV restore ABC during Election Night coverage on Tuesday, November 4. The provider shot it down in a statement claiming that the move would only cause more confusion for its customers. Instead, YouTube TV countered by proposing a restoration of ABC and ESPN channels while the sides negotiated a new deal, but they are still blacked out at the time of this writing.

The extension of this Hulu + Live TV discount could be seen as another bargaining tool by Disney as it attempts to put pressure on YouTube TV while also pulling its subscribers so they don’t miss out on another weekend of NCAA football action or a second week of Monday Night Football. Regardless of the company’s intentions, people looking to make the jump to the service are the ones benefiting the most.

Only time will tell when Disney and YouTube TV will agree on how much they are going to pay or get paid for live TV. Hopefully, for the sake of the consumers, it's sooner rather than later.