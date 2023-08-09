Zombieverse: What To Know Before You Watch The Netflix Show

While Netflix’s various dating shows make up the majority of the streamer’s reality content as of late, there is a new unscripted series with a premise that would also make for a great zombie movie. Zombieverse, the latest Korean TV show , arrived on the platform in August 2023, and introduced viewers to one of the most unique ideas for an unscripted show in quite some time.

If you’re just now hearing about the show, or you’re on the fence about checking it out, stick around, because we have five things you should know about Zombieverse before you watch the 2023 Netflix series .

The Unscripted Series Follows A Group Of 'Survivors' As They Navigate A 'Zombie Outbreak'

Zombieverse has a fairly simple premise: a group of Korean celebrities are brought together under the assumption they are filming a dating show only to find themselves in the middle of a "zombie outbreak" in Seoul, South Korea. As the unscripted series goes on, it becomes evident that the "survivors" don't actually believe their lives are in danger, but they still go along with the charade, having a ton of fun in the process.

Basically, the show is like Netflix's improvisational murder mystery show, Murderville, which saw various celebrity guests work with Will Arnett's detective character to solve various crimes. Only this time, instead of using improv skills to solve murders, the cast of Zombieverse use them to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Zombieverse Is In Korean, But An English Dub And Subtitles Are Available

The default language for Zombieverse is Korean, since the show was filmed and produced in the East Asian country. However, there are English subtitles available for those who don’t speak the language. If reading subtitles isn’t your preferred way of watching the show, please note that you can change the language to English, French, Spanish, and several others.



The Series Has A Reality Show Feel But With Extreme Horror Elements

Zombieverse very much has an unscripted series with a lot of improv, but the show does have a reality TV feel to it in that it follows a group of contestants as they try to figure out puzzles, how to work together, and attempt to survive each dangerous encounter. If anything, it feels like a combination of shows like Big Brother and Netflix's zombie series, All Of Us Are Dead.

The Series Consists Of Eight Episodes Ranging Anywhere From 40 to 60 Minutes In Length

Zombieverse consists of eight episodes that range anywhere from 40 to 60 minutes in length, which should take you around eight hours to complete if you take small breaks for more brains, er snacks, during a long marathon. The episodes move at a quick pace, so keep that in mind.

Zombieverse Is Rated TV-MA For Language, Violence, And Gore

No surprise here, but Zombieverse is rated TV-MA on account of the language, violence, and gore that is featured throughout the series. Seriously, there are times the zombie effects are similar to those SFX icon Tom Savini used during the making of Day of the Dead , they’re that good. This is definitely a show you’ll want to wait to watch after the kids go to bed.

If this sounds like something you’d like to watch then make sure you have a Netflix subscription , as that’s the only place to check out Zombieverse right now.