After Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn Look Was Revealed In Joker 2 Set Photos, The Internet Has Thoughts

Of the various comic book-inspired films that are set to hit theaters throughout the next few years, Joker: Folie à Deux is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing. The movie – a sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2019 film – will see Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck. What seems to have fans most excited, though, is the fact that Lady Gaga has joined the cast as Harleen Quinzel a.k.a. Harley Quinn. The public was treated to a BTS still of Gaga as Quinzel in February, but a set photo has now revealed how she’ll look as the character’s dangerous alter ego. To no one’s surprise, the photo has gone viral, as the Internet has thoughts.

A number of entertainment outlets, including Pop Base , posted about Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn look once the image hit the web. The costume consists of a black-and-white ensemble and is topped off with a red jacket. All of the aforementioned colors have long been associated with Quinn, and the result is an outfit that’s mostly subtle but pays homage to the character’s OG jester suit. The reactions to this unofficial look at Harley have varied, though a number of users – like @hausofsine – are more than ready to see more:

Wow !?? When I first heard she was cast for Joker I was like hell no dude wtf ??? But now I realize she might be really good !! I can't wait for the movie again !!! Good choice Todd !!!

If there’s anything one should know about superhero fans, and cinema lovers in general, it’s that they appreciate the small details. Sure, people like the overall look, but many can’t help but make note of the different layers to it. @MrGagaPerry was among those to point out specific elements of the suit:

the expressions, the red popping color, eye make up.. it's giving everything it's suppose to give I just know mother bout to servee the performance of the century 💅

However, not everyone seems to be convinced of Lady Gaga’s harlequin-infused fashion just yet. @voidseekerz admitted to being torn about this take on the character, especially since another actress has already proven to be a strong fit for the role:

I love LadyGG personally but I think this role was taken by Margot RB already and it’s insanely dope so I think this will somehow disappoint me

It’s true that Margot Robbie crushed the role of the Joker’s right-hand, particularly in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. There’s always room for alternate interpretations, though, and even the Oscar-nominated actress agrees. Robbie is excited about Lady Gaga playing Harley , as she hoped it would become one of those roles that “always gets passed from great actor to great actor.” On that note, one user, @gagaxtnavrl , is actually digging the look of Gaga’s Harley more than Robbie’s:

No hate to the previous Harley Quinn but this version looks pristine and expensive

Though this is only a taste of what’s to come, people seem ready to go to bat for this version of the DC Comics villain/anti-heroine. Amid the more negative comments, @EmilConrad defended the costume:

People saying she looks bad… yeah she will look badass doing this role. She has proven she is a good actress.

We can’t get too ahead of ourselves here, though, as this is only an image and we’ve yet to see any of Lady Gaga’s actual performance. Though per reports, the “Hold My Hand” singer has really been putting in work on the set of Joker 2 . Lawrence Sher, the film’s cinematographer, also says that Gaga brings “a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought by himself.” Hopefully, all of that proves to be true when the finished film arrives and, if she truly excels, the singer might mess around and land herself an Oscar nod for her portrayal.