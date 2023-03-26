After Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn Look Was Revealed In Joker 2 Set Photos, The Internet Has Thoughts
This is a fresh take on the beloved comics character.
Of the various comic book-inspired films that are set to hit theaters throughout the next few years, Joker: Folie à Deux is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing. The movie – a sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2019 film – will see Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck. What seems to have fans most excited, though, is the fact that Lady Gaga has joined the cast as Harleen Quinzel a.k.a. Harley Quinn. The public was treated to a BTS still of Gaga as Quinzel in February, but a set photo has now revealed how she’ll look as the character’s dangerous alter ego. To no one’s surprise, the photo has gone viral, as the Internet has thoughts.
A number of entertainment outlets, including Pop Base, posted about Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn look once the image hit the web. The costume consists of a black-and-white ensemble and is topped off with a red jacket. All of the aforementioned colors have long been associated with Quinn, and the result is an outfit that’s mostly subtle but pays homage to the character’s OG jester suit. The reactions to this unofficial look at Harley have varied, though a number of users – like @hausofsine – are more than ready to see more:
If there’s anything one should know about superhero fans, and cinema lovers in general, it’s that they appreciate the small details. Sure, people like the overall look, but many can’t help but make note of the different layers to it. @MrGagaPerry was among those to point out specific elements of the suit:
However, not everyone seems to be convinced of Lady Gaga’s harlequin-infused fashion just yet. @voidseekerz admitted to being torn about this take on the character, especially since another actress has already proven to be a strong fit for the role:
It’s true that Margot Robbie crushed the role of the Joker’s right-hand, particularly in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. There’s always room for alternate interpretations, though, and even the Oscar-nominated actress agrees. Robbie is excited about Lady Gaga playing Harley, as she hoped it would become one of those roles that “always gets passed from great actor to great actor.” On that note, one user, @gagaxtnavrl, is actually digging the look of Gaga’s Harley more than Robbie’s:
Though this is only a taste of what’s to come, people seem ready to go to bat for this version of the DC Comics villain/anti-heroine. Amid the more negative comments, @EmilConrad defended the costume:
We can’t get too ahead of ourselves here, though, as this is only an image and we’ve yet to see any of Lady Gaga’s actual performance. Though per reports, the “Hold My Hand” singer has really been putting in work on the set of Joker 2. Lawrence Sher, the film’s cinematographer, also says that Gaga brings “a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought by himself.” Hopefully, all of that proves to be true when the finished film arrives and, if she truly excels, the singer might mess around and land herself an Oscar nod for her portrayal.
Fans will see this version of Harley Quinn in her full glory when Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters on October 4, 2024. Also, know that the original movie is currently available to stream using an HBO Max subscription. In addition, check out CinemaBlend’s schedule of 2023 new movie releases for information on flicks headed your way this year.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.