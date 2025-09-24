How Much Stunt Work Is Peacemaker's Cast Doing Anyway? Nhut Le Opened Up To Me About What's Really Going On Behind The Scenes
The Judomaster actor opened up.
Not only is Judomaster is one of the most skilled combatants in the DC Universe, Nhut Le, the actor who plays him on Peacemaker, is also experienced in martial arts. His training in Judo, Shaolin Wushu and other forms led to him getting stunt work, and now Le is playing a key supporting antagonist in the popular DC TV show that’s close to wrapping its second season on the 2025 TV schedule. But does Le’s real-life martial arts expertise factor into choreographing these Peacemaker fight scenes?
I asked about this during my recent conversation with Nhut Le, which also included him talking about Judomaster and Peacemaker’s rematch in “Need I Say Door” and how the actor really feels about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. In response to my inquiry about if he has any hand in helping Judomaster’s fight scenes look more authentic, Le answered:
While it’s good to know that Nhut Le finds those opportunities here and there to add some of his own/Judomaster’s personality into the fighting, it also makes sense that it doesn’t go beyond these minor adjustments. Choreographing fights is challenging, and going too “off script” could lead to problems. So it’s better to let this stunt work be handled by the professionals and for Le, John Cena and the other actors to follow their instructions closely. It’s all about combining safety with that cool factor, and the people at the stunt department know what they’re doing.
HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
HBO Max is the streaming home for Peacemaker and many more DC TV shows and movies. Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), so an HBO Max subscription will allow you to keep up with what's happen in the DC Universe franchise.
When we left off with Judomaster in last week’s Peacemaker episode, which put Christopher Smith through hell, he watched John Cena’s character enter the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, then decided to follow after him. Judomaster, a.k.a. Rip Jagger, left a note behind to the other A.R.G.U.S. agents to tell them what he did, but because Adrian Chase and Leota Adebayo grabbed the QUC device before the agents arrived, they have no way to get in touch with him. So now Judomaster finds himself in that other universe without any backup, and if my theory about this other reality having a dark secret is accurate, he’s going to be in a lot of trouble.
Then it’s a good thing he knows how to hold his own in a fight, and maybe we’ll get to see him and Christopher finally team up if they share a common threat. We’ll see as Peacemaker Season 2 winds down Thursdays on HBO Max.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.