Ahead Of The Boys Season 3, The Superhero Satire's New Spinoff Just Lost Its Third Lead Actor

Season 3 of Amazon Prime’s The Boys premieres in June, as evidenced by its bonkers trailer , and Season 4 is already on the way. As well, the series recently dropped its animated anthology spinoff, Diabolical, with plans in place for a live-action offshoot as well. However, the show’s second spinoff doesn’t seem to be doing so well behind the scenes, as it just lost another one of its previously cast actors, with Reina Hardesty no longer involved.

Brockmire alumna Reina Hardesty is the third lead actor to exit the untitled Boys spinoff, following Young & Hungry’s Aimee Carrero and Deputy’s Shane Paul McGhie. According to Deadline, there are no specific reasons for on why Hardesty left the series, beyond her role being redeveloped as part of the overall revamping that went into effect once showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters came on board. Hardesty's absence leaves just three of the six original leads left.

The spinoff for the raunchy anti-superhero Amazon series was first revealed to be in development in 2020, on the heels of the second season of The Boys. Casting took off last year, with The Rookie actress Lizze Broadway and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Jaz Sinclair announced as two of the leads. Teenage Bounty Hunters star Maddie Phillips will also star in the series, alongside another Sabrina vet in Chance Perdomo, who was cast in place of Shane Paul McGhie.

Now the series has to find two more leads to fill the shoes of Hardesty and Carrero. But with no release date locked down, and lots of other Boys content coming in the near future, it shouldn't be a problem for them to find the right actors for the reconfigured roles.

The upcoming spinoff will be set at America’s only college for young adult superheroes run by none other than Vought International. Just like its predecessor, the series will be Rated R and highly irreverent, exploring the lives of hormonal Supes “as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the city.” The show is said to be part college romp, part Hunger Games, but with everything that makes The Boys so delectably wonderful.

Meanwhile, fans are definitely looking forward to the highly-anticipated third season of The Boys, which will premiere in June. The newest batch of episodes will include multiple “new” supes, such as Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, and more.

The Diabolical spinoff wasn't wholly canonical for The Boys, given its animated nature, but it's likely that the live-action spinoff will be set in the same universe. Considering the college is run by Vought, that could be an excuse for The Seven to show up and enrich the minds of the young superhero generation. Or, more likely, to completely manipulate them. But however it happens, it'll hopefully be as exciting as the flagship series.

As of now, Reina Hardesty has the upcoming dramedy The Secret Art of Human Flight on the way, so even without The Boys spinoff, she is still keeping busy.