The Boys Season 3 Trailer Shows Off Billy Butcher's Powers And Teases The Arrival Of Soldier Boy

Since The Boys wrapped up its second season back in 2020, fans have been eager to see more of the violent, hilarious and politically astute show. Viewers have mostly had to make due with small teases (some via Vought News Network) over the past year or so. The latest teased that the titular team could be taking Compound-V themselves, as was the case in the acclaimed comic series. Well, the first trailer for the new season has arrived, and it confirms that, at the very least, Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher will indeed get powers of his own. Not only that, but the footage also teases a number of other developments, including the arrival of Soldier Boy.

Billy Butcher has always been an intense character, but he seems even more intimidating now that he’s apparently a Supe. The new footage further confirmed that he can now shoot beams of energy from his eyeballs, and anyone in his path should probably watch out. Otherwise, it would appear that the team is back to business as usual, as he, Hughie and Mother’s Milk are seen taking up some gear from his car.

Of course, many have been waiting to see the debut of the legendary Soldier Boy, who’s played by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles. The character was first mentioned in Season 2 during a discussion between Homelander and Stan Edgar. The hero rose to prominence during World War II, during which he became one of the earliest test subjects for Compound-V. In other words, he’s the earliest Supe within this universe. The Season 3 trailer appears to show off a number of flashbacks to his days fighting Nazis for the Allies. And of course, the closing scene seems to tease his emergence in the modern world.

The new footage also drops other hints regarding the status quo in the third season. We’re treated to brief shots of The Seven, whose status as a team is a bit unstable following the events of Season 2. Now, the group is looking to replace former members like The Deep (who is seen having intense sex here, by the way) with a reality competition called American Hero. Shots of the show, including a dancing A-Train (who’s also a skilled rapper) can be glimpsed within the footage.

There are definitely more than a few things to look forward to when it comes to the upcoming season. Creator Eric Kripke and his collaborators seem prepared to up the ante, and fans may just see Billy Butcher and Homelander going toe to toe as a result. Hopefully, that – and other crazy storylines like “Herogasm” – lie ahead.