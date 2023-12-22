Aquaman 2 Is Here, And Has A Surprising Voice Cameo You Might Miss

Mild spoilers ahead for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The Holidays are upon us, and every year that means a number of big movie releases his theaters. Chief among them this year is James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is expected to be the final installment in the DCEU as we know it. Reviews for Aquaman 2 have been mixed, and the pressure is on for it to deliver at the box office. And for the many moviegoers seeing the DC flick over the holiday weekend, there's a cameo that you might miss. And it involved none other than the great Martin Short.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was an upcoming DC movie that took a long time to finally reach theaters, including a number of delays. But it was finally released, with CinemaBlend's review of Aquaman 2 claiming its good but not great. And Digital Spy confirmed that Martin Short has a role, voicing a new character named Kingfish.

Kingfish is appropriately named, as he's the ruler of a pirate colony called The Sunken Citadel. Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and Patrick Wilson's Orm encounter him while trying to get more information about Black Manta's new powers. But if you're not listening for it, there's a chance this sequence could come and go without realizing it's Short at all.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Perhaps Martin Short's cameo in Aquaman 2 shouldn't be too much of a surprise, considered that James Wan has a penchant for including legendary performers in unexpected voice roles. Case in point: the great Julie Andrews voiced The Karathen in the first Aquaman movie. Still, Short is a surprising addition to the Aquaman 2 cast list that no one saw coming.

The trailers for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have largely kept the movie's contents under wraps, which should allow for a surprising moviegoing experience over the holiday weekend. In addition to Amber Heard being noticeably missing, the footage also didn't reveal Martin Short's character.

As previously mentioned, Aquaman 2 is expected to be the final installment in the DC Extended Universe. New co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a new shared universe, which will start with Superman: Legacy. The Aquaman franchise's future remains a mystery for the time being, and there are countless questions about what comes next.

While some fans would love to see Jason Momoa return as Arthur Curry in the new DCU, there are rumors that he'll be portraying someone else entirely. Specifically, that he might be playing the cosmic antihero Lobo, a character that he's expressed interest in before.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in theaters now, and will be followed up by Superman: Legacy on July 11th, 2025. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.