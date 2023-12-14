Aquaman 2's Jason Momoa And Co. Went Viral On TikTok For Hilariously Dancing With A Trident, And I'm Here For All The Patrick Wilson Love
Aquaman 2 stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson went viral for their dancing TikTok, and the latter is getting lots of love.
The DCEU as we know it is about to end with James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The long-delayed blockbuster is the next upcoming DC movie heading to theaters, before new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran form a new shared universe. Aquaman 2's trailer showed how important Arthur Curry and Orm's story will be to the overall narrative, with actors Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as the two brothers of Atlantis. Momoa and company went viral on TikTok for hilariously dancing with a trident, and I'm here for all the love for Wilson.
What we know about Aquaman 2 is fairly limited, but the two brothers will have to put aside their differences in order to battle Black Manta. The pair of actors clearly have great chemistry, as was made evident in a viral TikTok of them dancing, trident in hand. Check it out for yourself below:
@prideofgypsies
🔱 Brothers 🔱♬ Benjamins Deli - JRitt
I mean, how cute is that? While only time will tell how Aquaman 2 performs at the box office, the marketing campaign is in full affect. And that means plenty of thoroughly adorable moments from its pair of leading actors Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson. Although the latter is getting a ton of love for this viral TikTok.
Wilson has had a long and celebrated career, including plenty of collaborations with director James Wan. Prior to their pair of DC movies, he also appeared in Wan's movies like Insidious and the Conjuring franchise. But it's his dance moves that are getting him attention on the TikTok with Jason Momoa, with a number of commenters sharing love for the 50 year-old actor. Check out some of their comments below:
- I freaking love Patrick Wilson -Steph
- this made me love Patrick Wilson more 😭 -Star
- PATRICK WILSON MY LOVE -Kiki
- Not me having a crush on Patrick Wilson since I was 11 cuz of the insidious movies. 😭😂 -Jasper
- Patrick’s dancing is giving me big Paul Rudd vibes -Yuri
- And here I thought I couldn't possbily love Patrick Wilson more. I was wrong- Bryce
Given this chatter, hopefully these Patrick Wilson fans actually turn up at the theaters when Aquaman 2 arrives. DC has had a number of box office disappointments lately, with projects like The Flash being a box office failure. Perhaps this is because moviegoers know that the DCEU as we know it is ending, which seemingly lowers the stakes and need to go to the theater.
But the first Aquaman movie was a huge success, so there was some interest in the underwater franchise. Although years have passed, and might have changed the public's thinking. Case in point: the online petition to have Amber Heard removed from Aquaman 2.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 20th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
