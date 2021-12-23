Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’s Official Synopsis Teases The High Stakes Of Jason Momoa’s Sequel

While Aquaman the superhero is often the butt of jokes, fans turned out for Aquaman the movie in a big way, making it one of the most popular and successful of Warner Bros. modern DC movies. It shocked absolutely nobody when it was announced that a sequel was given the greenlight , and with filming on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom wrapping up earlier this month, we now know a bit more about what we’ll see in the film thanks to a new plot synopsis.

The story of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been largely locked behind closed doors all through production , and while this new synopsis via ComicBook.com doesn’t reveal a lot in the way of details, it at least gives us a general framework of how the story will unfold. Check it out.

Action Adventure. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.

Based on this, and combined with the title itself, there are a couple of different ways we could interpret the plot. First, the “ancient power” mentioned in the synopsis is the Lost Kingdom of the title. We know there are seven kingdoms of Atlantis, but the first movie only introduced us to six of them. The new movie will clearly be all about the seventh, so we could see it return from wherever it has been, and become Aquaman’s new enemy. He then needs to work with an unlikely ally, perhaps Black Manta , perhaps his brother Orm, in order to save Atlantis.

Alternatively, it could be that the Lost Kingdom is actually the unlikely ally in this scenario. The kingdom is lost, therefore, having them as an ally would be unlikely. Perhaps some other ancient power becomes a problem, and Aquaman realizes the only way to defeat it is to make contact with the Lost Kingdom. Maybe the ancient power is the reason the kingdom became lost in the first place.

However, this description ends up realizing into the finished product, there’s every expectation that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be as much fun as the first movie was. While some felt that the DC movie universe was a somewhat dark and depressing place before, Aquaman was anything but that, with a lot of bright colors, exciting action, and a great deal of humor. One expects director James Wan is planning to up the ante on every single element with the forthcoming sequel.