Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Explains Why Lobo Is Such A Great Character

Since Aquaman 2 is in theaters (and struggling at the box office), the DC Extended Universe has officially come to an end. Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are forming a new shared universe, and there are countless questions about the upcoming DC movies. One popular rumor is that actor Jason Momoa will be playing a new comic book figure: the cosmic antihero Lobo. And Momoa recently explained why Lobo is such a great character.

The new DC Universe's first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and will include both live-action and animated titled. Moviegoers are super curious about what's coming next, including who Momoa might be playing. The Game of Thrones actor spoke to Fandango about his love for Lobo, offering:

So, Lobo… I used to collect comics and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite. And I've always wanted to play Lobo because I'm like, 'Hello? It's pretty perfect. It's the perfect role.' I mean, listen, if they call me and ask me to play it? It's a fuck yeah. But, I mean, that's a guarantee. So, you don't have to worry about that. But, I haven't received that call. So, I don't want to put any fake news out there but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there.

There you have it. It sounds like there aren't currently any plans for Momoa to play Lobo in the forthcoming DC Universe. That being said, he'd jump on the opportunity to play his favorite comic book character. Are you listening, Mr. Gunn?

Momoa's comments about Lobo came as he was promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. All eyes are on what's coming next, with a non-stop supply of rumors and theories currently circulating online. Especially the fans who have spent years watching the DC movies in order.

The Lobo rumors were at least partly inspired by a cryptic video Momoa posted nearly a year ago. He was thrilled about a meeting he'd had with James Gunn and company, which presumably focused on his path forward with DC. Although whether that's going to be as Arthur Curry or Lobo remains a mystery.

This comment to Fandango was only the most recent example of Jason Momoa addressing Lobo rumors. There is a ton of excitement online about the concept, and it should be fascinating to see if/when the character finally arrives in live-action.

The new DCU will debut with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, which is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 11th, 2025. The movie will not also introduce a new Clark Kent, but Legacy will include a number of other heroes as well. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.