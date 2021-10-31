As Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors Swirl, Kevin Feige Sends A Warning To Fans

There have been so many Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors floating around that it’s been hard to keep up with them. Photos, leaked ads, reported videos and synopses (real and rumored) have spawned countless fan theories about who is and isn’t in the third installment. While rumors and theories have been running rampant, Marvel Studios has done what it always does – keep things under lock and key everything a secret. Of course, studio president Kevin Feige is aware of the reports that have been floating around for about a year and a half now. With this, he's now provided a warning to fans ahead of the movie's release.

With rumors like those Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield ones floating around, one can see why the super-producer would speak out. The only confirmed castings outside of the main cast and some MCU favorites have been the return of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock. In a recent interview, the studio head was diplomatic when addressing the rumors, but he was also honest. Here's what he had to say Empire Magazine (via Inside the Magic) on the matter:

Rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true. The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don't get.

In other words: go into the third installment with fresh eyes and not with expectations based on rumors. Kevin Feige is as much a fan of the heroes and the comics as moviegoers are. He just wants viewers to be excited about No Way Home without any preconceived notions. This would allow audiences to enjoy the film for what it is and not what it isn’t.

Like the man said, rumors can be fun, but some fans might be disappointed if they turn out to be untrue. Hopefully, when the highly anticipated sequel drops, viewers will appreciate the ultimate product that Marvel Studios and Sony deliver to them.

Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors have actually gotten so strong that they’ve reached some speculated cast members. While Tobey Maguire has remained relatively quiet, Andrew Garfield has been bombarded with questions about his alleged involvement. Nevertheless, Garfield has continued to talk up the character and has been supportive of Tom Holland’s run as Peter Parker. While

Of course, like any Marvel release, fans will have to wait until the movie hits theaters to find out if the theories and rumors are true. Hopefully, Kevin Feige’s words will calm some fans down for the time being. And let's be honest, based purely on what we know already, the movie should be a seriously fun ride.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive in theaters on December 17.