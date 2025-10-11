Diane Keaton, Oscar-Winning Star Of Annie Hall, The First Wives Club And More, Is Dead At 79

Legendary actress Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79. She passed away in California, and no other details have been shared at this time.

Keaton, who was born in LA in 1946, passed away in California at the age of 79, according to People . At this time, her family and friends have asked for privacy, and the cause and date of her death have not been shared.

For over five decades, Diane Keaton made movies that, to this day, are iconic.

Her career really took off in the 1970s thanks to her roles in some of the best films of the ‘70s (and all time), like The Godfather. She appeared in all three of The Godfather films as Kay Adams. Back in 2022, she told People that the “kindest thing” anyone ever did for her was cast her in the first of these movies.

Keaton also worked with Woody Allen a lot at the start of her career. Then, in 1977, she starred in Annie Hall. She played the titular character, and ultimately, she won an Oscar for Best Actress. To this day, Annie Hall is considered one of the greatest rom-coms of all time .

Another hallmark of Diane Keaton’s career was her collaborations with Nancy Meyers. Their first project together was 1987’s Baby Boom. After that, they worked together on three more occasions, with Father of the Bride (which is one of her and Steve Martin’s best movies ), Father of the Bride Part II and Something’s Gotta Give.

Speaking of Something’s Gotta Give, which she starred in alongside Jack Nicholson, that 2003 film marked Keaton’s fourth Oscar nomination. Her other nominations were for 1981’s Reds and 1996’s Marvin’s Room, and, as I noted, she won in 1978 for Annie Hall. That alone proves how iconic her career is, as it shows how it consistently flourished across decades.

However, obviously, her legendary filmography does not end there. She has 74 credits to her name, which include comedies like the highly quoteable First Wives Club , the Christmas movie, The Family Stone , and the Book Club movies, which she starred in alongside fellow icons Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.

Outside of her work acting in films, she was also on Broadway, and earned a Tony nomination in 1969 for the play Play It Again, Sam.

She was a director as well, and helmed projects like Hanging Up, Wildflower and shows like Twin Peaks and Pasadena.

The last released film Diane Keaton starred in was the 2024 movie Summer Camp, which also starred Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard and Eugene Levy. It can be streamed with a Hulu subscription . She also had three films in the works – The Making Of, Constance and Artist in Residence – and according to IMDb , they are all in pre-production.

Moving from the professional to the personal, Keaton never got married. She did have two children, Dexter and Duke. She adopted Dexter in 1996 and Duke in 2001. She is survived by them.

We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Diane Keaton's friends, family and loved ones. She will always be a legend, and her incredible work will be remembered forever.