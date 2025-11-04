Zack Snyder Shared A New Photo Of Jared Leto's Joker And The Comments All Say The Same Thing

Zack Snyder knows how to get folks talking, especially about his time making new DC movies. Now he’s stoked the fires once again by sharing a single behind-the-scenes pic to his social media. On Monday, the director posted a new photo of Jared Leto’s Joker, and within minutes, the comments section was flooded with a unified (if slightly unrealistic) demand.

Snyder took to Instagram , sharing a shot he took on set, using a Leica monochrome camera and a 50mm “dream lens.” The result? A stark, haunting image, which you can see below, of Leto’s long-haired Clown Prince of Crime in full SWAT gear, marching down a dim hallway, rifle slung over his shoulder like the world’s most chaotic soldier. And apparently, fans want to see more of this Joker in an upcoming superhero movie, now.

The Rebel Moon filmmaker has always known how to craft a striking frame, whether it’s on film or in a single still image—and this monochrome shot is no exception. As impressive as the photo is, I’m not entirely convinced I need to see this version of the Joker return to the big screen. But judging by the comments under Snyder’s post, I’m very much in the minority on that.

How Fans Are Reacting To The Leto Image

The image appears to be from the “Knightmare” sequence originally teased in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, where Batman envisions a post-apocalyptic future. Leto’s Joker, sporting smeared makeup, a tattered robe, and now apparently a Gotham SWAT vest, made his brief but unforgettable debut in that alternate reality. And if this new image is anything to go by, fans are still deeply invested in whatever else Snyder might have left in the tank.

Here’s what the comments had to say:

“We need more of this Joker!!” — @mahertheviking

“We need to see what happened to Robin!!! Leto's Joker could have been amazing!!!” — @paolo.ribe1

“Yes, please, more! Everybody is gathering around your beautiful pictures. Keep posting, we are here, we are not moving on.” — @lowrysam1984

“My Joker 🃏” — @colecionatoy

“The end is near 🔥” — @hwhwuuuuu

“OMG! We missed so much in SnyderVerse. Need to be #Restored” — @bilal_ahmad_batman

“We NEED to see the Knightmare timeline play out. We need JL2.” — @restorezsjl

As you can see, there is no shortage of Snyder fans hoping for, while more than likely in vain, a Justice League 2. With the recently rebooted DCU universe’s Chapter One chugging along, I can’t imagine that would happen, but hey, you never know.

But not everyone was on board. Here are a few dissenters who filled Snyder’s comments:

“The worst Joker ever, it’s okay that this universe is dead now, we don’t really need it.” – @Snareone_

“Alright idk abt Jared Letos joker 😂” – @Pump2ss

“You want him to kill your dc (again) like he kills tron?” – @grrkj

Some commenters even went so far as to thank Warner Bros. for scrapping the DCEU. But even those voices were drowned out by the sheer wave of enthusiasm calling for the return of Snyder’s darker, more damaged universe and Leto’s Joker right along with it.

Whether this photo means anything beyond a flashback or a fan tease is unclear. But one thing is obvious, and that is that Snyder still knows how to drop a breadcrumb that gets the entire fandom talking. If nothing else, it proves there’s still a passionate corner of the internet who aren’t ready to let the Snyderverse go.

If you want to revisit Snyder and Leto’s short but clearly impactful time in the DC movie canon, you can stream all the movies in the DCEU with an HBO Max subscription.