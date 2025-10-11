Kaley Cuoco Said Working With John Ritter ‘Changed The Course Of My Life,’ And Got Candid About Why

It’s hard to believe it's been more than 20 years since John Ritter passed. The late comedy star’s legacy has left an indelible mark in Hollywood, but left an even bigger one on those who loved him. One of the most vocal in the latter category is former 8 Simple Rules co-star Kaley Cuoco, who has regularly honored Ritter since 2003. She shared more insight into why working with him was so life changing.

As mentioned, the Big Bang Theory star’s love for Ritter is no secret. Her time playing his TV daughter was largely influential for Cuoco and she regularly reminisces about what a positive relationship they had. During an annual gala thrown by the John Ritter Foundation, she opened up more about how impactful her late co-star was to People. She notably cited that she was largely still a newcomer when the two met but he quickly became a role model:

He changed the course of my life. He was there at the beginning for my career. I spent a year and a half with him, but it changed my life, my entire life.

Honestly, I believe it. There’s no way someone can work with a star as talented as John Ritter and not be affected. And she may be right in his lasting impact since Cuoco cites her connection with Billy Bob Thornton on BBT as ‘John has a way of bringing people together even from above.’

Though, it may be important to note, I’m a lot easier sell on loving the late Three’s Company star than your average younger millennial bear. Who knows, though, hopefully people my age, and younger discover the comedy legend through something. Regardless of my fandom, Cuoco went on to say no matter the time that’s passed, she feels that he’s been with her all along. With it she revealed some John Ritter keystone comedy lessons, by saying:

I talk about him like it was yesterday, and he affected me as if he's been here up until this point. He taught me to make people laugh, he told me to not take yourself so seriously, and he taught me to do anything for the joke. He had a heart that was bigger than this planet

What a unique, special mentorship and friendship for the Flight Attendant actress to have. I can only imagine how much funnier the two would’ve become, if they’d had more than 18 months together. But the comedy bond seemed like it was from the jump, after the Paul Hennessy actor shared that he messed up on purpose to get a laugh.

Regardless of how many years it's been since saying goodbye to Ritter, I’m so pleased that she continues to feel his presence. Along with it, it’s also great viewers like me can easily spot those professional pillars he imparted to Cuoco in her work. If you’d like to watch the fun they had together, you can stream 8 Simple Rules with a Disney+ subscription.

