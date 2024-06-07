Epic DC Fan Art Transforms Jensen Ackles Into Batman, And I’m So In

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with a number of upcoming superhero movies on the way at any given point. James Gunn is creating a new DC Universe, starting with its first slate of projects Gods and Monsters. There studio is going to need a new Batman, and some epic fan art has transformed Jensen Ackles into the Dark Knight. Let's break it all down.

One of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies is The Brave and The Bold, which will feature Batman and his son/Robin Damian Wayne. There have been plenty of Batman movies (many of which are streaming with a Max subscription), and fans are eager to see who might take on the role next. Fan art on Instagram imagined Ackles in the role, check it out:

A post shared by Aaron (@horrific.heroics) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? Clearly the Supernatural alum has the bone structure to pull of Batman's signature cowl. And after Ackles played a superhero in The Boys, there are plenty of fans who want to see him back in the genre on the big screen. And being the DCU's Bruce Wayne might be just the choice.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of artist named Aaron who goes by the username Horrific.Heroics. They've got nearly 8,000 followers thanks to their renderings of DC heroes and villains. And some of these images bring fan theories and casting to life.

Development on various DC projects is underway by CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. A year ago The Brave and The Bold landed Andy Muschietti as director, who was the filmmaker behind the Flash movie and the recent IT remake. The project is in good hands, and fans are eager to learn more information about what the project will entail and what actors will bring the story to life. But whether or not Jensen Ackles is in the running for Bruce Wayne is unclear.

Not much is know about The Brave and The Bold, other than it will finally bring Batman and Robin together on the big screen. Specifically, it'll be the version of the Boy Wonder which is Bruce Wayne's son, Damian. This will no doubt change the dynamic between hero and sidekick in a fascinating way. While Damian appeared in various media like the Harley Quinn animated series, this will be the first time its adapted for the big screen.

Fans waited the entirety of the DCEU's life for one of Batman's protégés to be brought into the story, to no avail. The best we got was a dead Robin's suit in Batman v Superman, as well as the cancelled Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace.

There is currently no release date for The Brave and The Bold, but the first DCU movie to hit theaters is Superman on July 11th, 2025. For now, check the 2024 movie release dates.