How Many Robert Pattinson Batman Movies Are There Going To Be? Matt Reeves Finally Clarifies

If you keep up with upcoming superhero movies , then you already know the new DC Universe, under the tutelage of Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran , is gearing up to introduce its own Batman in The Brave and the Bold . But fret not, Bat-fans, because Robert Pattinson’s version of the Dark Knight isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. After the success of The Batman in 2022, Pattinson’s Gotham City vigilante will return to the big screen in 2026 with Matt Reeves’s The Batman: Part II . Director and co-writer Reeves had always planned for his Caped Crusader saga to unfold as a trilogy. And although there have been some adjustments to this part of the DC multiverse, the Let Me In screenwriter has assured fans that his original plans for the Robert Pattinson starring franchise are still in play.

In a recent interview with Collider , Matt reaffirmed that everything is still on track for his trilogy plans. The Planet of the Apes veteran director reaffirmed his long-term goals, telling the outlet:

Yes, that is still the plan. I mean, it's sticking very closely to the path we envisioned.

Reeves explained that while there have been some recalibrations, particularly with the introduction of HBO’s The Penguin , his original concept for a trilogy hasn’t wavered. The spin-off, starring Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, while not featuring The World’s Greatest Detective , will further develop Gotham’s criminal underworld without detracting from the main Batman storyline. Initially, the filmmaker and his team had planned to continue Oswald’s (who doesn’t like to be called Penguin )rise to power in the films. However, the opportunity to tell this story in a series was too enticing. It allowed him to dive deeper into the character’s transformation without slowing the pace of the main trilogy.

The Felicity veteran director emphasized that The Penguin, set a week after the events of 2022’s The Batman, will cover a compressed period of time as Gotham’s underworld reshuffles after the death of Carmine Falcone.

This new approach by Reeves is part of a larger "Batman Epic Crime Saga," a term he used to describe the interconnected stories unfolding across the films and series. Speaking about conversations he had with HBO executives, Matt recalled their excitement about expanding the Batman universe through both the trilogy and the spin-offs. The freedom to flesh out Gotham City’s underworld in TV series means that not all storylines must be saved for the big screen.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

With The Batman: Part II set to hit the 2025 movie release schedule, fans can gear up for a deeper dive into Bruce Wayne’s troubled psyche and his relentless quest to rid Gotham of its corruption. While specific plot details are still being kept under wraps, the filmmaker’s comments suggest the sequel will build on the solid foundation laid by the first film. And thanks to The Penguin spin-off series, the heavy lifting of world-building has already been done, allowing the movies to focus more on character development and action. Despite the expanding universe, Reeves remains committed to his original vision of a tightly woven three-film saga.

Colin Farrell's infamous bird-themed bat villain is set to soar on the 2024 TV schedule, giving fans even more of Gotham’s underworld. As for The Batman: Part II, it’s anyone’s guess which villain from the Rogues Gallery will take center stage. Personally, I’m hoping those Mr. Freeze rumors pan out. But, like the rest of us, I’ll just have to wait and see.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Penguin premieres on HBO Max on September 19, and The Batman can be streamed now with a Max subscription.