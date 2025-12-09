Zendaya Reveals First Look At Her Movie With Robert Pattinson, And Fans Are Freaking Out

Robert Pattinson became a household name thanks to the Twilight franchise, and has been a bankable movie star in the years since. In recent years Zendaya has also proven herself as a star of TV and film, including her Emmy win for Euphoria (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). The pair of actors are set to appear in an upcoming A24 movie called The Drama, and recently shared the first look of them in that project. And yes, fans are totally freaking out in the comments section.

Pattinson and Zendaya are two powerhouse talents, so the idea of them starring in a movie together is thrilling. Not much is known about The Drama, but it already has the potential to become one of the best A24 movies. You can see the first image of the pair of A-listers together below:

This image shows the two stars together, with Zendaya's character seemingly showing off her engagement ring. Because the photo comes shortly after Tom Holland proposed to Zendaya, the comments section is filled with excitement about the movie as well as references to the Spider-Man star. You can read some choice responses below:

They say all publicity is good publicity, and I have to assume that the above photo quickly going viral was part of the plan to buoy excitement over The Drama. The movie's two stars are wildly popular, with fans invested in both their professional and personal lives. And if the comments section is any indication, folks are going to be heading to theaters to see the A24 title once its released in April.

Not all that much is known about The Drama, but it's being billed as a romantic comedy-drama. We'll follow a couple (played by Pattinson and Zendaya) just days before their wedding. But it sounds like there will be some undiscovered issues in their relationship. Will they actually make it down the aisle? Only time will tell.

Of course this upcoming title is just one movie that this pair of actors will be releasing in the near future. All eyes are on what Zendaya's Chani will be up to in Dune: Part Three, and fans are eagerly anticipating Pattinson's return as Bruce Wayne in The Batman Part II.

The Drama is currently set to arrive in theaters on April 3rd as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more information and some footage about the project sooner rather than later.