The Funny Reason Robert Pattinson Has Already Shown ‘Many’ Of His Movies To His Daughter

When it was announced in 2023 that Robert Pattinson was going to be a dad , of course, fans flashed back to his Twilight character Edward Cullen becoming a father. While the British actor has come a long way since the pop culture phenomenon, it’s possible that his baby may have already seen it. At 22 months old, Pattinson claims that his daughter has already been introduced to his filmography, and he’s got a funny reason for why she’s seen “many” of his movies.

Robert Pattinson in dad mode is the cutest thing. When he’s talked about his new baby , the Water For Elephants actor said being a dad makes you “feel very old and very young.” He continued to talk more to GQ about fatherhood making him not want to spend more than 10 days away from his baby, which is too adorable for words! Now, if you think that Pattinson is going to wait until his daughter is older to introduce her to his best movies, think again, as he said:

Oh, she has seen so many of them already.

As the London native didn’t state which of his movies he introduced her to, I’m now all the more curious. Actually, I take that back. He did mention Mickey-17 (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription ) as one of the flicks. However, I have no idea if the actor is joking or not. I’d like to hope he was to avoid his daughter seeing her dad die a lot in the sci-fi flick . Sparkly vampires may be more pleasing to the eyes than that.

It may seem like a strange concept to show your baby girl movies that you need to be at least a teenager to watch. However, there’s a funny reason why Pattinson says he is showing his daughter his “many” movies early, and now I’m curious if other celebrity dads are doing the same thing:

If I’m not getting any respect, I’ll be like, ‘Who’s this? Who’s that on the screen?’ And she’s like…[blank stare]. And I’m like, ‘It begins with a D! Ends with a Y!’

So, would that be Robert Pattinson’s way of saying that making his kid watch his movies is a form of discipline? Well, the English entertainer did trash Twilight before. So, maybe presenting his little girl to his past superspeed vampire self will humorously show her not to mess with her dear old dad.

Robert Pattinson claiming to show his daughter his “many” movies may be a new age disciplinary tactic only a celebrity dad could pull off, but it must be better than a time-out. Now, seeing as he's starred in lots of movies targeted to an adult audience, hopefully, he’ll make a movie his kid can watch one day (maybe one where the scariest thing isn’t watching her dad repeatedly die).

Now, while his kid waits for that, older audiences out there can watch Pattinson's latest movie, Die My Love, on MUBI. And make sure to keep an eye on the 2026 movie schedule, because he has multiple releases (including The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three) coming that are not exactly toddler-friendly, but he might show them to her anyway.