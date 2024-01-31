Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Might Not Be Kevin Conroy’s Last Batman Performance After All, Which Is Good News For The Video Game’s Haters

On November 10, 2022, actor Kevin Conroy died at the age of 66. He was best known for voicing Batman across various types of media, most notably Batman: The Animated Series and the rest of the DC Animated Universe franchise, but his passing didn’t mean we were done hearing him as DC Comics’ Caped Crusader. Conroy’s vocal talents are on display in the new video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and now there’s word this project might not be his last Batman performance after all, which, if true, is good news for people who aren’t liking this installment of the Arkhamverse.

Per IGN, although Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be the last time we hear Conroy as Batman in a video game, he allegedly has two more Batman-related posthumous appearances lined up. One of them is the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, which was originally developed for Max, but will now stream exclusively to Amazon Prime Video subscribers at a yet-to-be-announced date. What’s unclear, however, is if Conroy is voicing Batman in this series or another character, like when he guest-starred in Batman: The Brave and the Bold as The Phantom Stranger.

Then there’s Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three, where Conroy is said to specifically be reprising his Batman from Batman: The Animated Series. Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part One was released earlier this month and featured Jensen Ackles reprising the Tomorrowverse timeline’s version of Batman. Although specific release dates for Part Two and Part Three haven’t been announce yet, they’re both expected to come out later in 2024, so Part Three will likely arrive sometime in the fall or early winter.

Again, none of this is official, but considering how Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been received so far, you can be sure many DC fans will be excited about this potentially not being Kevin Conroy’s final Batman outing. Although the video game is a few days away from being widely released (with the Epic Store version not arriving until March 5 for some reason), people who purchased the deluxe edition for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S have been been able to play it since January 29. So far the game has been met with overwhelmingly negative reviews, and while I won’t share any spoilers, one of the most critiqued aspects has been how it treats Batman, with this being the same version from the Batman: Arkham video games.

In other words, having Batman: Caped Crusader and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three reportedly on deck that Conroy’s tenure as Batman can come to a more satisfiable end. It’s also worth noting that outside of the inclusion of the John Constantine and Spectre from the DC Animated Movie Universe timeline, all the heroes shown in Part One were original interpretations of these characters envisioned through a Tomorrowverse lens. The prospect of the Batman from Batman: The Animated Series showing up in Part Three would indicate that characters from other animated DC movies and TV shows could appear too.

Obviously if this new information ends up being confirmed, we’ll let you know. For now, you can revisit many of Kevin Conroy’s performances as Batman with your Max subscription, and that includes his live-action performance as Bruce Wayne in the Batwoman episode of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Otherwise, keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news on upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows.