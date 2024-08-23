The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz Explains Why Catwoman Will Be ‘Very Fun’ In The Sequel

Zoë Kravitz first found her place in Gotham City as the voice of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The LEGO Batman Movie. Then, we saw her physical prowess in live-action form cast as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman . If Kravitz thought she had an “incredible” experience filming the first movie, the Blink Twice director believes her antihero character will be “very fun” for The Batman sequel.

With The Batman dominating at the box office and being one of the highest-grossing movie in 2022, it seemed inevitable that Warner Bros. Pictures would greenlight a sequel. If a long list of fans and celebrities were stoked seeing Zoë Kravitz embody Catwoman , the High Fidelity actress has hopes that reprising this DC role will be “very fun” in the sequel:

The whole concept of Selina in that film was it’s an origin story. So obviously there’s a lot more to explore. It was a woman coming into her power and wanting to explore what it feels like when she can be playful and sit into that power. Hopefully, it will be very fun one day.

The Batman presented a Catwoman unique to other versions , showing her slow transition into harnessing her skills while exploring her vulnerability. While Halle Berry’s Catwoman possessed supernatural powers after being resurrected, Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman skills come from within instead of anything supernatural. She's got natural strength, strategy and excellent tools to get the job done. Now that we see Selina Kyle truly harnessing that power and no longer harboring the secret of being the daughter of a crime boss, it’ll be exciting to see what direction this takes her in the sequel.

In The Batman ending , we see Catwoman abandoning Batman after a series of bombs destroy the seawall, leaving the DC hero to perform his safety efforts for Gotham City residents alone. Her choice to leave Batman behind is very true to her character, in that she’s a clever thief and doesn’t take injustice sitting down. On the other hand, Catwoman is not a hero, which makes her connection to Batman a complicated one.

The Caped Crusader is a big believer in fighting evil while still holding onto a moral compass. Catwoman, on the other hand, has a moral compass that doesn't skew as much towards good. As the two DC characters looked to have a little romance going on between the two, I’d be curious to see if Batman will forgive Catwoman and team up or if the two will be at odds with each other throughout the film.

What we know so far about The Batman Part II, according to its star Andy Serkis, is that filming will "probably likely to be starting filming" in early 2025. You can not only expect Zoë Kravitz to return in her iconic role, but Robert Pattinson will take on the title character again, as well as a completely unrecognizable Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Kravitz has her own hopes for the sequel in wanting to see Bruce Wayne being less of a “recluse” and have more of a Golden Boy persona. Hopefully we can see some feel-good triumphant moments occur with the DC character so he can catch a break.

Now that The Batman established the character of Catwoman and freed her of the secret of being the daughter of a crime boss, Zoë Kravitz is hopeful her character will be “very fun” the second time around. You can expect to see The Batman Part II in theaters on October 2, 2026. Until then, you can watch Catwoman’s origin story on your Max subscription .