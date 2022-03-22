List Of Celebrities Stoked About Zoë Kravitz’s The Batwoman Performance Is Long, Includes Former Catwomen Michelle Pfeiffer And Halle Berry, Plus Other Major Names

The Batman is the biggest movie in theaters right now, and while Robert Pattinson is certainly getting his share of praise for his performance as the title character, there are a lot of people who are of the opinion that the role that really stands out is Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle. While Kravitz admits to being intimidated by the role, a lot of people think she nailed it and there are a lot of big name celebrities in that crowd, including two actresses who previously played the role of Catwoman.

You’ve probably seen many of the incredibly sexy photos of both Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson that have gone around as part of the promotion of The Batman. Kravitz shared those photos to her Instagram and the post very much blew up. But while hundreds of people are going wild for these pictures, a great number of them have come from celebrities. Former Catwoman Halle Berry was one, and she is clearly loving what this new Catwoman is doing, saying simply.

yasssssss!!! can’t wait…. Meow!

Numerous celebs have added comments to the post that don’t even use words. Batman Returns Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer responded with a series of emojis, including a heart and a flame, because Zoë Kravitz is clearly on fire here. Jason Momoa, who showed up in support of his family at the premier added a series of hearts. Aaron Paul responded in the same way. Zoë Kravitz has grown up surrounded by celebrities and so she has a lot of eyes on her, but they all seem to be quite impressed with what they've seen. Michael B. Jordan also responded with two words that most anybody would agree with, saying…

Killin it!!

And Michael B. Jordan’s comments do a good job summing up most of the response to Kravitz’s performance in The Batman. Most everybody agrees that she is a high point in the cast. It seems to be all but certain that we’ll see more from her in this role. While no sequel to The Batman has been made official, it seems to be almost guaranteed to be on the way eventually . And any sequel that doesn't include Zoë Kravitz is going to be missing something. Alicia Keys will certainly be disappointed because she thinks this Catwoman is…

Everything.