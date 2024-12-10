Viral Video Of Colin Farrell In Full Penguin Costume But Using His Real Accent Is Freaking The Internet (And Me) Out

Colin Farrell’s transformation into the Penguin for HBO’s The Batman spin-off series (which aired amid the 2024 TV schedule )has been nothing short of jaw-dropping. However, a recently unearthed clip of the actor speaking in his native Irish accent while fully in costume has left fans reeling. I’m not excluded from this because I, too, am totally freaking out over the whiplash the viral video is giving me.

The video originally shared on HBO’s TikTok account (Via @Joe.ie on Instagram; HBO has deleted the original video), captured Farrell addressing the crew in a heartfelt farewell speech after wrapping the crime-thriller series finale . In the video, the Irish-born Hollywood A-lister switches from his melodic lilt to the gruff New York growl he uses as Gotham’s infamous crime lord in the acclaimed show. In the clip, you can hear The Lobster star saying:

I have loved every minute of it, even when I wasn't loving it… I just feel so grateful and humbled and blessed by being part of this collective.

The sincerity of his message is undercut—to hilarious effect—when the In Bruges actor, still in full Penguin makeup and prosthetics, quips about the toll the transformation took on him. He continued:

I won’t miss the suit or the fucking voice!

The Banshees of Inisherin actor’s dedication to the role is no secret. His transformation into Oswald Cobblepot required hours of prosthetics (yes, some with anatomically precise details ) and makeup daily, a process that left the actor unrecognizable. Fans and critics alike have lauded his commitment, noting how the character’s physicality and voice added depth to the show.

While the now-deleted viral clip offered a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse, it also gave a peek into Farrell’s understandable fatigue as the series wrapped. The Irish actor hasn’t held back about how he was just ready for it to be over by the end of filming. For a second, I’ll admit, that comment had me sweating about the future of The Penguin. Thankfully, though, recent remarks from The Batman mastermind Matt Reeves have renewed my hope that we’ll see Farrell’s masterful take on Cobblepot again.

For fans of The Batman universe, Farrell’s take on the classic Batman Rogue’s gallery staple is easily one of the best out of several great performances of the Penguin character. And this viral clip only adds to how much work went into the actor creating such an iconic onscreen baddie.

If you're as intrigued by Colin Farrell's unrecognizable transformation into the Penguin as I am, now is the perfect time to dive into this gritty and captivating series. From his unmatched acting chops to the painstaking detail in his character's design, the star delivers a performance that has already earned Golden Globe recognition.

