Zoë Kravitz Talks The Workout Routine She Crushed To Look Good In Catwoman’s Famous Suit

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, as the genre continues to be endlessly profitable. There’s a ton of pressure on actors to become beloved characters from the page, with many stars getting into killer shape . Now The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz has talked about the workout routine she crushed to look good in Catwoman’s famous suit.

There’s a ton of anticipation behind Matt Reeves’ The Batman, in no small part thanks to the outstanding cast assembled to bring Gotham City to life. Moviegoers can’t wait to see Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, with the trailers teasing her unique relationship to Robert Pattinson’s title character . Kravitz really hustled to transform into Selina Kyle, working out at home for three hours following long, eight-hour work days. She spoke about this aspect of her process, saying:

Obviously, you want to look good in a catsuit, but I wanted it to be realistic that I’m able to do anything in this film. So I had to be strong. I got stronger than I’ve ever been. That felt good, to see what I was capable of. I felt confident—and I could kick some ass.

There you have it. It sounds like the intense regimen that Zoë Kravitz did for The Batman served multiple purposes. On top of looking awesome in the Catwoman suit, it also gave her the physical strength to truly become Selina Kyle. We’ll just have to see how this translates to the big screen when the DC movie arrives in just a few weeks.

Zoë Kravitz’s comments to Elle shows how many hours of work the Mad Max: Fury Road actress put everyday into her time on The Batman. Considering how long the filming process ended up being due to multiple Covid-related setbacks, this is an even more impressive accomplishment. And it might just be the beginning of Kravitz’s time as Catwoman, especially if a sequel is ordered.

Batman is arguably one of the most popular superheroes of all time, with generations through up on the Dark Knight and his rogues gallery. In her same interview, Zoë Kravitz explained how she felt this fan investment immediately after being cast opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman. As she put it,

The fandom is wild. When the announcement came out, I got more phone calls than I’d gotten on any birthday.

With The Batman so close to theaters, smart money says that Zoë Kravitz is going to get yet another frenzy of texts and calls. Anticipation for the project has been steadily building, and the trailers and footage have helped to keep spoilers under wraps. And with Matt Reeves’ flick set outside of the main DC Extended Universe, he can likely take bold narrative swings with the iconic characters.