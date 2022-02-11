The Marvels’ Brie Larson Can Push A Freaking Jeep By Herself. That’s Not Even Her Most Impressive Trick, And She Says She Has Carol Danvers To Thank

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with superpowered characters, but Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful of the bunch. She’s been played by Oscar winning actress Brie Larson, who will reprise the role in an upcoming sequel The Marvels. Thanks to her fitness regimen Larson can push a freaking jeep by herself. Although that’s not her most impressive trick, and she says she has Carol Danvers to thank.

Brie Larson has been getting into killer shape over the past year and change, with the Scott Pilgrim actress investing in a massive home gym. She’s been sharing her progress on social media, including intense workouts like one-armed pull-ups . Larson revealed another wild fitness trick she’s mastered, sharing:

Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer’s Jeep, I mean, it’s an incredible experience to realize what’s inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible. And I have Carol to thank for that.

On top of her starpower growing, it seems that playing Captain Marvel has led Brie Larson to becoming more athletic than she ever would have thought. And she’s sharing her journey with us on social media, including both highs and lows . We’ll just have to wait and see how this transformation informs her performance in The Marvels, and if that 400 pound hip thrust comes in handy.

Brie Larson’s comments about her fitness progress comes from a larger conversation with Insider about this part of playing Captain Marvel. While fans have gotten used to seeing her accomplish great feats of strength, she wasn’t super physical ahead of landing the role. As the Room actress put it,

I affectionately called myself 'an introvert with asthma' before I got to play Carol Danvers and I started training first out of sheer panic, because I thought, 'Oh my gosh, Marvel doesn't know that I don't even know how to walk up a hill without being out of breath.’

In the end, Brie Larson was definitely able to rise to the occasion, and is especially prepared physically for her upcoming role in The Marvels. It’s unclear what that sequel might entail, but it’ll feature Carol Danvers at the height of her powers.

Aside from the physical feats that Brie Larson is now able to do, there’s another trick that comes with playing Captain Marvel. Specifically inspiring others. She addressed the way that Carol Danvers has been able to impact the real world, saying:

That’s part of why it’s no surprise to me that this character has been able to reverberate outward, because she first and foremost changed my life. So it makes sense to me that she could change other lives too.

This should presumably continue with The Marvels, which will pair Carol Danvers with two more female heroes. Namely WandaVision ’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). The latter will first make her debut in a Disney+ series, before joining this trio of characters on the big screen.