Black Widow Topped A List Of Pornhub Superhero Searches, But Most Views Went To A More Classic Character

For some people, superheroes aren’t just characters they watch in movies and TV shows; they’re also the objects of sexual fantasy. So it’s understandable why such characters are popular searches on porn websites, and with 2021 coming to a close, Pornhub has revealed that Marvel Comics’ Black Widow ranked #1 in the category of most site visits per month globally. However, when it comes to video views, it was DC Comics’ Batman who emerged victorious.

According to a study of Pornhub data put together by SlotsUp, Batman collected 6.4 million views on the website over the course of 2021, soaring past Black Widow’s 5.2 million views. In fact, Black Widow ranks in 3rd place in that particular metric, with Wonder Woman taking the #2 spot with 5.7 million views.

However, when it came to site visits per month on Pornhub, Black Widow was the winner with 32,400. In fact, after Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow movie came out, searches for the character on the website increased by 376.19%. Batman, on the other hand, ranked fifth in this category, earning 10,200 visits per month. Spider-Man, Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel trailed ahead of Gotham City’s Caped Crusader, while Supergirl, Deadpool, Black Canary, Hulk and Captain America followed behind.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Evidently in 2021, superheroes wearing dark costumes were all the rage on Pornhub, including in X-rated animations. Since the Black Widow movie, which arrived 11 years after Scarlett Johansson debuted as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2, played such a big role in driving traffic for the character this year, I suspect The Batman’s release in 2022 will help boost the Dark Knight’s Pornhub popularity. We’ll just have to regroup this time next year to see how things shook out on the sexiness front.

Following Natasha Romanoff’s death in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow served as a swan song for the character, as we flashed back to a time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War to learn more about Natasha’s past and watch her clash with villains like Taskmaster and Dreykov. Now Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is serving as the MCU’s Black Widow and has collected a lot of fans over the latter half of the year, so maybe that will help keep Black Widow traffic high on Pornhub for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, The Batman sees Twilight’s Robert Pattinson putting on the cape and cowl. The reboot will follow Bruce Wayne in his second year of crimefighting and hunting down Paul Dano’s Riddler, with the movie’s other notable characters including Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon and Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth. Next year will also see Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their versions of Batman in The Flash, so yeah, the groundwork’s certainly laid for more people to fantasize about the brooding superhero.

The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022, and The Flash will follow on November 4 of the same year. If you’re curious about what else the superhero genre has coming up, look through our upcoming Marvel movies guide and upcoming DC movies guide.