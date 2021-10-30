Black Widow's Florence Pugh Just Debuted Super Short Hair, So Say Goodbye To Yelena Belova's Braids

Between her roles in like Midsommar and Greta Gerwig's Little Women , Florence Pugh has been an underrated fave until this year, when the actress became a bonafide movie star after she played Natasha Romanoff’s sister, Yelena Belova, in Black Widow. Pugh is well known for her long flowing blonde locks, which were placed up in a series of braids for much of the Marvel movie. She also memorably does a hair flip in Widow’s fighting pose during the movie’s most hilarious scenes. Well now, the 25-year-old actress did what spies do best -- she changed her look with a new hairstyle.

This is completely out of the blue and a bit surprising, but nonetheless Florence Pugh absolutely rocks short hair. The actress took to Instagram to share her new hairdo, noting in the caption that she “did a thing.” Check it out:

Wow, not only is her hair shorter than ever, but she’s also brunette! In the photo, it seems to be slightly pulled back and still damp, but she most definitely cut off a lot of hair. Just a couple weeks ago, it looked as if Pugh’s hair went right down to her waist. For now, she shared a pair of photos that are natural and showcase a choppy short look. Must feel like an entire weight has been lifted!

Hollywood’s finest were stunned at Florence Pugh’s reveal. Fellow Marvel star Hailee Steinfeld took to the comment section to say “absolutely” to the photo to cheer the actress on. Pugh and Steinfeld are expected to share the screen in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye , premiering this Thanksgiving. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who worked with Pugh in the movie the movie Fighting With My Family said this:

Love it sistah!! 👊🏾🖤 Next chop ✂️ you’ll look like me.

Ariana Grande, who is such a Midsommar super fan that she had a birthday party on theme with the horror movie, also commented with “I am crying, stunning.” Florence Pugh is clearly turning a lot of heads with her new hairstyle, and we can’t wait to see all the fabulous looks she pulls off with brown short hair.

The actress is currently filming a movie called A Good Person, which her boyfriend and Scrubs alum Zach Braff, is directing. In the movie, she stars as a woman named Allison, whose life begins to fall apart after she's involved in a fatal accident. She forms an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law (played by Morgan Freeman), who helps her during the dark time. Also in the cast are Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon, Celeste O’Connor and Chinaza Uche.