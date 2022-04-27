Chris Pine On Whether Steve Trevor Could Return For Wonder Woman 3

The DC Extended Universe is known for keeping audiences on their toes, thanks to drama on and off camera. Patty Jenkins’ 2017 movie Wonder Woman was the first massive critical hit to come from the shared universe, and the story was eventually expanded in the less-than-stellar sequel. 1984 surprisingly featured the return of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, so could he also return for the upcoming DC movie Wonder Woman 3? Here’s what the actor thinks.

While Steve Trevor died at the end of Wonder Woman, the first sequel resurrected him (kinda) via the Dreamstone. Fans were shocked when Chris Pine got to return , but were given some much-needed closure with Steve’s relationship with Diana. And as such, some moviegoers are wondering if he could somehow appear in Wonder Woman 3 . Pine addressed this possibility in an interview with USA Today , responding honestly with:

I think poor Steve is dead, but I wish them all the best on the third one.

Well, there you have it. While Chris Pine has a great working relationship with director Patty Jenkins, it sounds like he’s not expected to have a role in Wonder Woman 3. Looks like Steve Tevor is going to stay dead this time around. Although I have to assume he’ll at least be referenced sometime in the sequel, just as he was during Justice League.

Chris Pine’s comments about his DCEU future (or lack thereof) came as he was promoting his movie All the Old Knives. Eventually the conversation turned to his role in the Wonder Woman franchise, as so many of his interviews do. The threequel is currently being written, which is why so many fans out there are curious about what Patty Jenkins has up his sleeve– especially since her Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron has been put on hold . Could this give her even more focus and attention for her DC trilogy? We’ll just have to wait and see.

The pressure is definitely on for Wonder Woman 3. Because while the 2017 movie was a critical and box office success, 1984 failed to similarly impress people . The movie’s long runtime and release on HBO Max seemingly didn’t help the situation. But if Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and company find a return to form in the third movie perhaps the franchise will have a long future in the DCEU.

As previously mentioned, the writing process for Wonder Woman 3 is seemingly underway, per a recent update by Gal Gadot herself. The Death on the Nile actress previously estimated that filming would begin around the summer of 2023. With over a year left until that date, it certainly seems possible. But which villains will the superpowered title character come into contact for her third solo movie?